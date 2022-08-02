30-year-old Utah man identified after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall

Read on kutv.com
Two Salt Lake County fugitives arrested in Nevada, connection with several burglaries
MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — Two Salt Lake County fugitives were taken into custody in Nevada on Wednesday after discovering both were registered to a hotel room. According to Mesquite police, Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31 of Magna and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake were connected with eight different vehicle burglaries among other crimes.
Officials searching for missing man last seen around Murray post office
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — The Murray Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating a man last seen around a post office. They said Victor Acosta Duran is approximately 5'10" and 174 lbs with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt,...
Police identify local firefighter as victim in fatal Salt Lake City motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police on Thursday identified a retired firefighter who was fatally injured in a Wednesday crash at an intersection in the Sugarhouse area. David Alexander Kluger, 48, was traveling south on 1300 East when an SUV traveling northbound made a left turn...
Get beautiful teeth with help from this Utah dentist
KUTV — Do you feel like you’re always at the dentist for another root canal or crown?. If you struggle with missing or failing teeth, Dr. Brad Rigby of Rigby Dental joined Fresh Living to talk about Hybridge Dental Implants--a life-changing smile transformation that can save you both time and money.
Utah laws reveal it takes longer to renew car registration than it does to buy a gun
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Our 2News Investigative team looked into Utah gun laws and found it takes longer to get your car registration renewed than it does to buy a gun. Uvalde, one of the most recent violent school shootings in history just as school was letting out for the summer.
Police locate suspect after man shot in stomach outside Gateway Inn in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a suspect after an overnight shooting left a man in serious condition. Officers responded to the scene in the area of 800 West and North Temple at approximately 1:15 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about a shooting at the Gateway Inn.
Teen walking near West Valley park overnight injured in alleged drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 16-year-old boy was transported with non-life-threatening injuries during the early hours Thursday morning after a drive-by shooting, authorities said. According to information released by the West Valley City Police Department, the boy was walking near Hunter Ridge Park, 4369 S. 5710 West.
Nature's Sunshine supports KUTV backpack + snacks donation drive
KUTV — Back-to-school season is upon us!. And while as children are preparing to go back to school, the last thing they should worry about is getting the proper materials and snacks!. That's why KUTV is partnering with local businesses for a Back 2 School drive, collecting donations, backpacks,...
A new way to thrift shop in Utah
KUTV — The following information was provided by Preloved. Satu and Josef Kujanpää joined Fresh Living to share more information about their business. Satu and Josef are both Finnish. When Satu fell in love with the Finnish thrift stores, she wanted to bring the concept to the States.
Taylorsville man arrested after allegedly stabbing roommate in eye with broken meth pipe
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police arrested a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call in Taylorsville on Thursday, according to arrest documents. According to a police affidavit, officers responded to the domestic violence report in the area of 5000 South and Scarsdale Court, where they made contact with the victim.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Utah-Arizona border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers shot and killed a male suspect near the Southern Utah border with Arizona Wednesday morning. The pursuit originated at approximately 7:20 a.m. when Utah Highway Patrol received calls of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on northbound I-15. According to a...
Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
Cities facing crossing guard shortage despite school starting in 10 days
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Draper have just over a week until the start of classes, but there are still not enough crossing guards in the city—six are still needed. For Dana Sevy, a mom who lives in Pleasant Grove, said the crossing guard that helps her children makes all the difference.
Sandy Fire responds to loss of 6 firefighters from increasing number of crews per truck
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Sandy City Fire Department, which responds to emergencies on a daily basis, is dealing with an urgent situation of its own. The fire department is about to lose six firefighters to surrounding departments because of a thin staff issue, according to a memo sent to the city council by the fire chief and mayor.
Suspicious package near train lines forces suspended TRAX services in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — TRAX services have resumed between Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake after police investigated a "suspicious item" close to train tracks. Utah Transit Authority announced trains were beginning regular service around 12:50 p.m. after that police investigation closed 1700 South and forced a bus bridge to be put in place for TRAX riders.
Officials actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near Utah State Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials are actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near the Utah State Capitol. Fire crews responded just after 1 a.m. on Monday at Cortez Street in Salt Lake City. They said they were able to quickly put the fire out. In the video, you...
4 more teens arrested in connection to 16-year-old boy's death near Lindon park
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Four additional suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of a 16-year-old boy found at a Lindon park Monday. According to Chief Mike Brower with Lindon police, the suspects are all within the ages of 16 and 17 years old. On Tuesday, police...
Crash in Salt Lake City leaves motorcyclist dead, forces closure of 1300 East
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash in Salt Lake City left one person dead and closed a major city street for investigation on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Ben Nielson, public information officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 7:35 a.m. of a crash on 1300 East at the 2290 South intersection.
Identity released in fatal hit-and-run in Salt Lake City, suspect still at large
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police released the identity of the man who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision Sunday night. Salt Lake City officers responded to a reported hit-and-run incident in the area of 1300 South and Major Street, located between Main Street and State Street around 11 p.m.
'They said it was because we are gay': Victims of Sandy hate-crime investigation speak out
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — What started as a simple goodnight hug outside a Sandy home has now led to a hate-crime investigation. Police arrested a juvenile who is accused of physically attacking two men who reported they were targeted by a group of people yelling homophobic slurs at them.
