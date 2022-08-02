ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

30-year-old Utah man identified after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall

By Victoria Hill, KUTV
KUTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Get beautiful teeth with help from this Utah dentist

KUTV — Do you feel like you’re always at the dentist for another root canal or crown?. If you struggle with missing or failing teeth, Dr. Brad Rigby of Rigby Dental joined Fresh Living to talk about Hybridge Dental Implants--a life-changing smile transformation that can save you both time and money.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Accidents
Twin Falls County, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Twin Falls County, ID
Twin Falls County, ID
Accidents
Payson, UT
Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Payson, UT
Payson, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
KUTV

Nature's Sunshine supports KUTV backpack + snacks donation drive

KUTV — Back-to-school season is upon us!. And while as children are preparing to go back to school, the last thing they should worry about is getting the proper materials and snacks!. That's why KUTV is partnering with local businesses for a Back 2 School drive, collecting donations, backpacks,...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Southern Idaho#Waterfall#Accident
KUTV

A new way to thrift shop in Utah

KUTV — The following information was provided by Preloved. Satu and Josef Kujanpää joined Fresh Living to share more information about their business. Satu and Josef are both Finnish. When Satu fell in love with the Finnish thrift stores, she wanted to bring the concept to the States.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Utah-Arizona border

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers shot and killed a male suspect near the Southern Utah border with Arizona Wednesday morning. The pursuit originated at approximately 7:20 a.m. when Utah Highway Patrol received calls of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on northbound I-15. According to a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KUTV

Cities facing crossing guard shortage despite school starting in 10 days

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Draper have just over a week until the start of classes, but there are still not enough crossing guards in the city—six are still needed. For Dana Sevy, a mom who lives in Pleasant Grove, said the crossing guard that helps her children makes all the difference.
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Suspicious package near train lines forces suspended TRAX services in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — TRAX services have resumed between Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake after police investigated a "suspicious item" close to train tracks. Utah Transit Authority announced trains were beginning regular service around 12:50 p.m. after that police investigation closed 1700 South and forced a bus bridge to be put in place for TRAX riders.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Crash in Salt Lake City leaves motorcyclist dead, forces closure of 1300 East

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash in Salt Lake City left one person dead and closed a major city street for investigation on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Ben Nielson, public information officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 7:35 a.m. of a crash on 1300 East at the 2290 South intersection.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy