Attorney General Miyares: Virginia joins Task Force to cut down on scam calls

COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.7%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
NBC12
‘I love what I do:’ Virginia man continues to challenge barrier crimes law, waits for pardon
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A criminal conviction from nearly 20 years ago continues to keep a Virginia man from working as a substance abuse counselor. Even though Rudy Carey turned his life around, he says he’s still being held back by that conviction. He filed a lawsuit against the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, but according to Carey’s attorneys, a judge ruled the suit cannot move forward.
VSP investigating if felon gun rights restoration applications used fake bills
State Police are investigating whether applications submitted by felons to restore their rights to buy or purchased guns used fake utility bills to verify their residency.
Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls
A Republican-backed group that aims to promote “election transparency” by publishing voter data from across the country on its website is threatening legal action against Virginia over a new state law banning outside groups from publishing voter rolls online. The Virginia Department of Elections recently sent a letter to the Voter Reference Foundation, run by […] The post Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
Southwest Virginia husband and wife realtor team sentenced for fraud
ABINGDON, Va. – A Wise County husband and wife were sentenced for wire fraud while working together as a realtor team in Southwest Virginia, according to the Department of Justice. The couple, Jessee DeLoach and Natasha DeLoach, both pleaded guilty to wire fraud in February 2022, and on Friday,...
WSLS
Youngkin: Flags to be flown at half-staff Friday in memory of former VA Senator
RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Youngkin has made an order to honor Former Virginia Senator Jane Woods’ memory in Virginia. On Thursday, Youngkin ordered that all US and Commonwealth of Virginia flags flown at state buildings, local buildings, and grounds in the Commonwealth be lowered to half-staff on Friday.
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says 94,000 new jobs in Virginia have been created so far in 2022
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday Hilton will retain its global headquarters in Fairfax County --- including upgrades to its facility in McLean, Va. On the campaign trail, Youngkin promised 400,000 new jobs over four years. 7News asked the governor if he’s on track to meet...
Virginia joins task force to help cut illegal robocalls
The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, made up of a bipartisan coalition of 50 state attorneys general, will investigate and take legal action against providers with one goal in mind: cut down illegal robocalls.
cutoday.info
Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission
RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
WSLS
Virginia sees 3,029 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 20,540 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 1,971,358 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,934 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 3,014 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
cbs19news
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
breezejmu.org
Newly released prisoners aided by local reentry program
Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m., rain or shine, former state inmates trek downtown and up to the Water Street Parking Deck’s highest level. It’s lined with two rows of vendors directly across from one another, each bringing a different service with the same goal: To ease the transition of formerly incarcerated people’s reentry into society.
Virginia lawmakers ask Youngkin to prevent Richmond’s second casino referendum
Two state lawmakers have asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin to direct the Virginia attorney general's office to use its legal authority to keep Richmond from having a second casino referendum in November.
WSLS
Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend
RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
WSLS
Tax-Free Weekend kicks off in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Get your wallets ready, this weekend is Tax-Free Weekend in Virginia. You can even stock up on hurricane and emergency preparedness supplies at The Home Depot. Things like backup generators under $1,000, plus flashlights, smoke detectors, and more under $60 will all be tax-free. A Home...
royalexaminer.com
Three quarters of Shenandoah Waterway locations sampled unsafe for swimming because of high bacteria levels
About three quarters of Virginia’s water monitoring stations in the Shenandoah Valley found levels of fecal bacteria so high in the first half of 2022 that they exceeded EPA recommendations for warning people about the health risks of swimming or splashing in the water. Seventy-six percent of Virginia Department...
Youngkin discusses budget, COVID-19, and inflation in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Virginia Beach and met with community members at Green Run High School to discuss his budget plan, COVID-19 and inflation. “Since February 1, 94,000 Virginians have gone back to work,” said Gov. Youngkin. Despite touting those employment numbers,...
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War
A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the state Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War.
Energy assistance program in Virginia may help residents receive money for cooling down
As temperatures rise, so may electric bills. However, some Virginians may qualify for a cooling assistance program that will give you money to help them cool down.
