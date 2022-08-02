Interstate 91 tractor-trailer crash in Springfield causes massive 2-hour traffic build-up late Tuesday afternoon

Read on www.masslive.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutConnecticut State
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?Hadley, MA
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
westernmassnews.com
Two taken to hospital after rollover crash on Sumner Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield early Friday morning. According to Springfield fire officials, the Sumner Ave. crash was first reported around 12:30 a.m. In a photo posted to the department’s social media pages, you could see one vehicle...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Worcester Friday morning
A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday morning after a crash involving a Toyota Camry near the area of Gold Star Boulevard and Ruthven Avenue, according to Worcester police. The Worcester Police Crash Reconstruction Unit conducted a preliminary investigation into the two-vehicle crash when it was dispatched at 7:30...
Man arrested for DUI after causing 4-car crash on I-95S
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash involving four cars near New Haven on Thursday has led to a DUI arrest, according to state police. The collision involved four vehicles who were all traveling on I-95 South near exit 46. The first car involved was a Freightliner, the second was a Toyota Rav4, the […]
State Police training at Aldrich Lake in Granby after report of gun
Massachusetts State Police are training at Aldrich Lake in Granby Friday morning after a reported gun may have been discarded there.
MassDOT renovations planned for stretch of Route 10 where crash killed 2 in Easthampton
A renovation project by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation aims to improve safety for pedestrians along Route 10 in Easthampton by creating new sidewalks and improving current ones. Additionally, the roadway will be resurfaced and widened for improved bicycle accommodations; new wheelchair ramps and crosswalks will be installed; improved drainage,...
Southborough storm led to house fire, knocked down poles, trees, wires, according to report
A Southborough home on Sears Road caught on fire during the an intense lightning storm that swept through the area, according to WCVB. Firefighters responded to the flames and smoke before 4 p.m., and several lightning strikes were detected in the area, the news station reported. A “fast-moving” lightning storm...
1 dead in Holyoke collision between tractor-trailer truck, car
HOLYOKE — One person was killed when a tractor-trailer truck and car collided on Route 202 Wednesday morning. The crash was reported about 8 a.m. One person died at the scene, Capt. Matthew Moriarty said.
NBC Connecticut
Crashes Caused Delays on I-84 in West Hartford
There were delays on both sides of Interstate 84 in West Hartford after crashes Thursday morning. There was a two-vehicle crash on I-84 East, between exits 41 and 43, according to CT Travel Smart. And I-84 West was congested between exits 45 and 41 because of a three-vehicle crash, according...
westernmassnews.com
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire crews are on scene in Ludlow for reports of an accident in the area of Cherry and Fuller Streets Wednesday evening. According to Ludlow Police, the accident occurred when a car struck a pole, causing electrical wires to fall on top of the vehicle.
WWLP 22News
Homeowner responsibilities in case of an accident during a gathering
(Mass Appeal) – We’ve all been to a friends or family members house for a summer party. Swimming or just letting the kids play together, and, sadly, accidents happen. But who’s responsible if you or your child gets hurt at someone else’s home party? Attorney Robert DiTusa from the Springfield law firm, Alekman Ditusa, is here to help guide us.
Worcester police: Fatal crash involving stolen SUV remains under investigation
Police said the crash involved a stolen sport utility vehicle that ran a red light and struck two vehicles in the intersection of Main and Chandler streets, police said. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. No charges have been filed in the case, police said Friday. The SUV had five...
Pedestrians killed in Easthampton collision identified
The crash remains under investigation; the driver has not been charged. The two pedestrians that were killed when they were struck by a car in Easthampton Wednesday evening have been identified as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60. Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said they...
Edward Hanlon Jr. and Ilona Murray identified as Easthampton pedestrians killed by car Tuesday
A pair of Easthampton residents were identified Thursday as the man and woman killed in the city Tuesday, struck by a driver as they crossed Northampton Street. Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60, were hit as they crossed the busy two-lane road near the Easthampton Burger King around 7:30 p.m., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
Firefighters performing water rescue at Watershops Pond in Springfield
Crews are working in the water off Alden Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton officials address pedestrian safety following fatal crash
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A string of deadly crashes in western Massachusetts has many concerned for their safety. The most recent crashes occurred Wednesday morning in Holyoke and Tuesday night in Easthampton. A man and woman were struck and killed last night on Northampton Street in Easthampton. That accident happened...
lazer993.com
Two Pedestrians Killed In Easthampton Crash
More information is being released about a crash in Easthampton last night. Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Northampton Street in Easthampton. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office at around 8 p.m. an 81-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman died after a motor vehicle accident near 113 Northampton St. Their identies have not been released.
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
WCVB
Massachusetts man seriously injured as powered paraglider crashes in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is being treated for serious injuries after the powered paraglider he was operating crashed into a wooded area in Westminster. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Westminster Golf and Country Club. Residents who live near the golf course said...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke city councilor fighting for traffic improvements following fatal crash
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Now, one Holyoke city councilor has a suggestion for traffic improvements to keep residents safe. Route 202 is now open, but Wednesday morning, it was closed off...
Western Massachusetts sees multiple deadly accidents in recent days
Tuesday night, two pedestrians were killed in a car crash on Route 10 in Easthampton and Wednesday morning, another deadly crash killing one person on Route 202 in Holyoke.
