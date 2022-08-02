Man dies in garage explosion

Read on wifc.com
Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash
LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
More Details Released in Oneida County Garage Explosion
TOWN OF CRESCENT, WI (WSAU) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a garage explosion on Monday. Jared Houg, 34, was killed when items he was assembling to make his own fireworks went off, causing the explosion and fire in his garage.
Trial Ordered for Man Accused of Shooting at Sheriff’s Deputy
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man accused of shooting at a Marathon County sheriff’s deputy was ordered to stand trial after a court appearance on Wednesday. Zachary Schwartz of Merrill was in a Marathon County courtroom on Wednesday, accused of eluding Lincoln County deputies during an attempted traffic stop last August. The chase that followed reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. He attempted to hide his car in a used vehicle lot in Brokaw. Deputy Nathan Olig then ordered him out of the car, and Schwartz fired at Olig. Deputy Olig returned fire, injuring Schwartz and a female passenger in the vehicle.
‘National Night Out’ observed
KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Police officers and their communities all across the country came together Tuesday to celebration National Night Out. The Village of Kronenwetter hosted one of many National Night Out events at Towering Pines Park. The event aims to build relationships between law enforcement and the public.
Wisconsin Valley Fair Day 2: Animals arrive, Carly Pearce performs tonight
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Country singer-songwriter Carly Pearce headlines the grandstand Wednesday night at the Wisconsin Valley Fair in Wausau. She’s the female artist of the year from the Country Music Association. Her concert, which is free with fair general admission, begins at 7pm. .38 Special performs Thursday...
Former Governor Walker Discusses Kleefisch Endorsement in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker spent part of his Wednesday campaigning with Rebecca Kleefisch in Wausau at the Wisconsin Valley Fair ahead of next week’s primary election. “When she ran for the very first time in 2010 and joined our ticket, she was a...
Lo Officially Resigned From Wausau School Board
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board has accepted Ka Lo’s resignation letter to the media as her formal resignation to the board, meaning there is now officially a vacancy to be filled. District Clerk Cassie Peck confirmed to WSAU that the board gave Lo until July...
Woodchucks Win, Rafters Stay Hot
MEQUON, WI (WSAU) –The Wausau Woodchucks rallied back to take the win against the Lakeshore Chinooks 8-5. The Woodchucks scored four runs in the eighth inning to take the lead. Tyler Cox (Eckerd College) reached base three times with two hits, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base. Jc Ng (Pomona-Pitzer) also had two hits with a walk scoring twice as he reached base.
Wausau Economic Development Committee Selects SC Swiderski for Riverlife Development
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Economic Development Committee is recommending a local developer for a proposed housing and retail development in the Riverlife area. After a brief closed-session meeting on Tuesday, the committee voted 3-1 to recommend the $45 million proposal from SC Swiderski. “This will bring about...
