Man dies in garage explosion

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man accused of shooting at a Marathon County sheriff’s deputy was ordered to stand trial after a court appearance on Wednesday. Zachary Schwartz of Merrill was in a Marathon County courtroom on Wednesday, accused of eluding Lincoln County deputies during an attempted traffic stop last August. The chase that followed reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. He attempted to hide his car in a used vehicle lot in Brokaw. Deputy Nathan Olig then ordered him out of the car, and Schwartz fired at Olig. Deputy Olig returned fire, injuring Schwartz and a female passenger in the vehicle.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO