Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates send Johan Oviedo, Malcom Nunez to minors after trade with Cardinals

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
After trading for right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and corner infielder Malcom Nunez, the Pittsburgh Pirates sent both players to the minors Tuesday.

Oviedo and Nunez represent the Pirates’ return in the trade Monday of veteran pitchers Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton to the St. Louis Cardinals. Oviedo was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis and Nunez was assigned to Double-A Altoona.

To replace Quintana and Stratton on the Pirates’ major-league roster, right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong was reinstated from the 15-day injured list (left knee tendonitis) and Colin Holderman, also a right-hander, was recalled from Indianapolis. Holderman joined the organization last week from the New York Mets in the trade of designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach.

Trading Quintana, Stratton and Vogelbach lifts a significant veteran presence from the Pirates’ clubhouse in the final two months of the season.

“It’s just opportunities for other guys to be able to step up into roles for us over the next couple of months,” manager Derek Shelton said, “and, then, for the staff to make sure that we fill any voids.”

Shelton said he hasn’t decided who will take Quintana’s place in the starting rotation Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“I think once we get through the (trading deadline at 6 p.m. Tuesday), we’ll have a better idea of what we’re going to do there,” he said.

Meanwhile, right-handed pitcher Nick Mears will move his rehab assignment from Single-A Bradenton to Indianapolis.

CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers hire former Penguins CEO David Morehouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar name in Pittsburgh sports is joining the Steelers. Former Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse was hired as the Steelers' senior advisor to the president, the team announced Wednesday. Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010. The Penguins won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. He stepped down earlier this year. The Steelers said Morehouse will focus on community and league-related initiatives in the newly-created position. "We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."  
PITTSBURGH, PA
