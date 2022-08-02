Pirates send Johan Oviedo, Malcom Nunez to minors after trade with Cardinals

After trading for right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and corner infielder Malcom Nunez, the Pittsburgh Pirates sent both players to the minors Tuesday.

Oviedo and Nunez represent the Pirates’ return in the trade Monday of veteran pitchers Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton to the St. Louis Cardinals. Oviedo was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis and Nunez was assigned to Double-A Altoona.

To replace Quintana and Stratton on the Pirates’ major-league roster, right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong was reinstated from the 15-day injured list (left knee tendonitis) and Colin Holderman, also a right-hander, was recalled from Indianapolis. Holderman joined the organization last week from the New York Mets in the trade of designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach.

Trading Quintana, Stratton and Vogelbach lifts a significant veteran presence from the Pirates’ clubhouse in the final two months of the season.

“It’s just opportunities for other guys to be able to step up into roles for us over the next couple of months,” manager Derek Shelton said, “and, then, for the staff to make sure that we fill any voids.”

Shelton said he hasn’t decided who will take Quintana’s place in the starting rotation Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“I think once we get through the (trading deadline at 6 p.m. Tuesday), we’ll have a better idea of what we’re going to do there,” he said.

Meanwhile, right-handed pitcher Nick Mears will move his rehab assignment from Single-A Bradenton to Indianapolis.