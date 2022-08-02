‘The Driver’: Skeet Ulrich to Star Opposite Giancarlo Esposito in AMC Drama

Read on www.tvinsider.com
Related
Popculture
'This is Us' Star Lands New CBS Series After Final Season
Justin Hartley is going from NBC to CBS. Following the end of the fan-favorite tear-jerker drama This Is Us, the former soap opera star is producing and starring in a pilot order to The Never Game, a drama series adaptation of Jeffery Deaver's novel Ken Olin is directing, per Deadline. The order was originally picked up in Sept. 2021. But due to Hartley's commitment to the final season of This Is Us, The Never Game was pushed to the off-season. There was also a change in the writer, with Ben Winters replacing Michael Cooney. Winters' script was delivered to CBS in mid-July and was very well received by the network. As a result, it's been fast-tracked to production.
tvinsider.com
Jaime Pressly Joins Fox Comedy ‘Welcome to Flatch’ For Season 2
My Name Is Earl alum Jaime Pressly is heading to the fictional town of Flatch, Ohio, as the Emmy-winner has been cast in the upcoming second season of Fox‘s Welcome to Flatch. According to Variety, Pressly will play Barb Flatch, a realtor who returns to her hometown after a...
tvinsider.com
‘Big Sky’ Adds Rosanna Arquette as Jenny’s Mother in Season 3
Big Sky‘s Season 3 cast continues to grow as Rosanna Arquette joins the ABC drama for its upcoming chapter. The actress will reportedly recur as Jenny Hoyt’s (Katheryn Winnick) mother Virginia “Gigi” Cessna, who is described by The Wrap as “fast-talking.” Arquette is just the latest Season 3 casting addition among the growing list that includes Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire to name a few.
tvinsider.com
What’s the Best Show of the Summer So Far? (POLL)
It’s can be tough to beat the summer heat, but 2022’s stellar lineup of shows are keeping viewers cool this season. With a rich library of scripted shows to pick from right now, there’s something for every taste—but definite favorites are emerging. Netflix is always a safe bet and with the long-awaited return of Stranger Things and two volumes of Season 4, Hawkins offered plenty to satisfy the series’ established fanbase.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?
Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast: Everyone We Know Is Leaving in Summer 2022
'Days of Our Lives' will see big casting changes this summer with the departure of several big-name actors.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Chelsea Leaving the Show?
'The Young and the Restless' fans worry about Chelsea Lawson's status with the show because of her current storyline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Gabby Windey Breaks Down at Jacob Rapini’s Rejection
The tears start flowing in next week's episode of 'The Bachelorette' when Jacob tells Gabby he 'couldn't continue if it was just her' on the show.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Love Interests for Bill
'The Bold and the Beautiful' hunk Bill Spencer is single again and looking for a new companion to cure his loneliness.
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Return We Didn’t See Coming, But Should Have.
There’s been plenty of walking wounded on Bold & Beautiful lately, whether it be emotional or physical, but a distinct shortage of doctors. Which is one of the reasons we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re bringing a new (old) physician back to the canvas now. Bridget was...
SheKnows
Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?
The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Jack Returns to Devastating News
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Jack Finnegan is returning after a seven-month absence in time to reunite with his son Finn.
SheKnows
Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful Have One Big Bad Problem in Common — and It’s Entirely Fixable!
If you go back to the same well too often, ya know what happens to the well? It runs dry!. What does a good soap need? Complicated families, star-crossed lovers, good guys trying to do the right thing and bad guys doing just the opposite. The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have all of the above in spades… except for one: bad guys.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Who Is Allie Nguyen?
'The Young and the Restless' character Allie Nguyen is quickly making herself at home in Genoa City as the newest Abbott family member.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Is Sheila Carter Leaving? Her Crimes Are Piling Up
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans wonder about Sheila Carter's status with the soap opera after her latest storyline wraps up.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Adam Just Did the Unthinkable — and Opened Up a Whole New World of Possibilities for a Toxic Relationship
Well, that was unexpected. On today’s The Young and the Restless, Adam just put aside his own vendetta and thirst for Newman power and warned Victoria about Ashland! The man’s out for blood, and not of the corporate kind. Adam may be many things, but he doesn’t want to see anyone get hurt. This time. Forget about that little bomb incident a few years back…
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
'The Bachelorette' stylist said he prays ABC never casts two leads again
Cary Fetman, who has styled "Bachelorettes" for two decades, said he had to prepare "last second" to work with dual leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Steffy Is Coming Back by ‘The End of July’
'The Bold and the Beautiful' heroine Steffy Forrester will return soon and is in store for a big surprise.
Comments / 0