‘Station 19’ Promotes Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall & Pat Healy to Series Regulars

tvinsider.com
Summer storms left some fans of Lifetime’s immensely popular Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (a four-part movie series) missing the movie’s final ending on Saturday, July 30. Desperate to know where to watch Flowers in the Attic: The Origin final episode fans took to the internet begging for answers.
tvinsider.com
Jaime Pressly Joins Fox Comedy ‘Welcome to Flatch’ For Season 2
My Name Is Earl alum Jaime Pressly is heading to the fictional town of Flatch, Ohio, as the Emmy-winner has been cast in the upcoming second season of Fox‘s Welcome to Flatch. According to Variety, Pressly will play Barb Flatch, a realtor who returns to her hometown after a...
tvinsider.com
‘Ride’: Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff & More Join Rodeo Series on Hallmark
The Hallmark Channel is getting into the world of the rodeo with one of its upcoming new series, and for its cast, the network has lassoed stars from The Kominsky Method, Good Trouble, and Riverdale. Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sarah Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore will...
CSI: Vegas Finds New Medical Examiner in Wake of Mel Rodriguez' Exit
Click here to read the full article. CSI: Vegas‘ is adding two new bodies to the morgue. In the wake of former series regular Mel Rodriguez‘ exit as Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez (full story here), the CBS procedural has tapped Sara Amini (Future Man) to replace him as the series’ new autopsy boss, Sonya. Additionally, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel vet Joel Johnstone is also joining CSI: Vegas‘ upcoming second season. He’ll play Jack, the assistant medical examiner (and Sonya’s older brother). Both castings — which are of the recurring variety — were first reported by Deadline. Rodriguez was one of two actors who departed CSI: Vegas following Season...
'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS Sept. 19
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- CBS has announced plans for a 2-hour, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossover event, to air on Sept. 19. The evening's entertainment will kick off at 9 p.m. It marks the Season 20 premiere of NCIS and the Season 2 debut of Hawai'i. "Following the cliffhanger Season...
Just hitched: Tom Watson marries former CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade
Tom Watson has a busy week ahead of him. But first, a wedding to attend. His wedding. The eight-time major champion got hitched Saturday in New Jersey, marrying LeslieAnne Wade. The couple announced their engagement in May. They plan to travel to the Old Course at St. Andrews to attend the 150th Open Championship, which begins Thursday in Scotland.
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
Ron Howard Recalls His Parents’ ‘Fairy Tale’ Love Story
While promoting his and his brother Clint’s new book, “The Boys; A Memoir of Hollywood and Family,” Ron Howard previously made an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” to speak about the love between his parents, Rance and Jean Howard. While speaking to Seth...
realitytitbit.com
Gabby from The Bachelorette's height explains why men are falling at her feet
After making it to the final three ladies on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey is one of two Bachelorettes joining the new season as they shake it up in a way they never have before. Windey will have the support of co-star Rachel Recchia, who became...
‘The Bachelorette’: Does Rachel Recchia Leave the Season Early?
The women of 'The Bachelorette' experience some rejections from the men this season, but does Rachel leave early?
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
‘Full House’ Alum Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski Are Married After Nearly 5 Years Together
Wedded bliss! Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé, Mescal Wasilewski, have tied the knot less than one year after their romantic engagement. The Full House alum, 40, and the social worker got married on Saturday, July 30, in an intimate California ceremony, she confirmed via Instagram one day later. “Ooooo…. Always nice to have a fresh mani for […]
ETOnline.com
Ellen Pompeo to Have Limited Role on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as She Lands New Hulu Series
Ellen Pompeo is scaling back on her Grey’s Anatomy role after landing a new project. ET has learned that the 52-year-old actress will continue her role as the iconic Meredith Grey on season 19 of the medical drama in a limited capacity, appearing on eight episodes of the upcoming season.
‘Bachelor’ Alum Jacqueline Trumbull Calls Off Her Wedding to Paul Seli: ‘Came to My Senses’
And the bride said no. Bachelor Nation’s Jacqueline Trumbull called off her wedding to Paul Seli. “A deep thank you to all my wonderful friends and family - and even my advisor! - for coming out to Portugal even though I chose to not get married and end my relationship,” she wrote on Wednesday, August […]
AOL Corp
Ron Howard reveals the most difficult shot of his career and how his dad made it harder
Ron Howard visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and revealed the most difficult shot of his career. The Oscar-winning director is known for creating immersive shots in his films, like Backdraft, Rush and Cinderella Man, but he said Far and Away contained, by far, the hardest shot.
'The Bachelorette' stylist said he prays ABC never casts two leads again
Cary Fetman, who has styled "Bachelorettes" for two decades, said he had to prepare "last second" to work with dual leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.
tvinsider.com
‘The Outlaws’ Sneak Peek: Stephen Merchant’s Greg Gets Dating Advice (VIDEO)
The Outlaws is gearing up for its Season 2 premiere at Prime Video and we have an exclusive first look at what Stephen Merchant‘s Greg is up to when he isn’t completing his community payback hours. In the sneak peek, above, Greg gets some advice from cohorts Lady...
tvinsider.com
‘Days of Our Lives’ Moving to Peacock After 57 Years on NBC
If you’re a fan of Days of Our Lives, you’re going to have to subscribe to Peacock to keep watching this fall. Days of Our Lives, which has aired on NBC for 57 years, will be moving to Peacock exclusively, with the first episode set for September 12. For the first time ever, all new episodes of the 58-time Emmy Award-winning drama will debut on the streaming service daily. The show’s robust library is already available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers.
tvinsider.com
‘Ink Master’: Joel Madden to Host Season 14 at Paramount+ — Meet the Judges
Ink Master is officially returning for Season 14 on Wednesday, September 7 with Joel Madden set to host. Ink Master Season 14 will drop exclusively on Paramount+, the streamer announced Friday, August 5, and the Good Charlotte lead singer, entrepreneur, and culture enthusiast will be joined by Season 8 winner Ryan Ashley, celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, and industry veteran Ami James as judges.
