‘Station 19’ Promotes Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall & Pat Healy to Series Regulars

Click here to read the full article. CSI: Vegas‘ is adding two new bodies to the morgue. In the wake of former series regular Mel Rodriguez‘ exit as Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez (full story here), the CBS procedural has tapped Sara Amini (Future Man) to replace him as the series’ new autopsy boss, Sonya. Additionally, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel vet Joel Johnstone is also joining CSI: Vegas‘ upcoming second season. He’ll play Jack, the assistant medical examiner (and Sonya’s older brother). Both castings — which are of the recurring variety — were first reported by Deadline. Rodriguez was one of two actors who departed CSI: Vegas following Season...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO