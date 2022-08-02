Read on www.tvinsider.com
Jaime Pressly Joins Fox Comedy ‘Welcome to Flatch’ For Season 2
My Name Is Earl alum Jaime Pressly is heading to the fictional town of Flatch, Ohio, as the Emmy-winner has been cast in the upcoming second season of Fox‘s Welcome to Flatch. According to Variety, Pressly will play Barb Flatch, a realtor who returns to her hometown after a...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Moving to Peacock After 57 Years on NBC
If you’re a fan of Days of Our Lives, you’re going to have to subscribe to Peacock to keep watching this fall. Days of Our Lives, which has aired on NBC for 57 years, will be moving to Peacock exclusively, with the first episode set for September 12. For the first time ever, all new episodes of the 58-time Emmy Award-winning drama will debut on the streaming service daily. The show’s robust library is already available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers.
‘The Outlaws’ Sneak Peek: Stephen Merchant’s Greg Gets Dating Advice (VIDEO)
The Outlaws is gearing up for its Season 2 premiere at Prime Video and we have an exclusive first look at what Stephen Merchant‘s Greg is up to when he isn’t completing his community payback hours. In the sneak peek, above, Greg gets some advice from cohorts Lady...
Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies’ Trailer Teases Steamy, Mysterious Drama About ‘Worst’ Love (VIDEO)
You never forget your worst. The official Tell Me Lies trailer is here, and it’s full of melodramatic twists and turns. Premiering with its first three episodes on Wednesday, September 7, Hulu‘s Tell Me Lies stars Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Jackson White (Ambulance, Mrs. Fletcher) in the story based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.
‘Ted Lasso’: How Will They Wrap Things Up in the Final Season?
Ted Lasso is gearing up for its third and potentially final season at Apple TV+, and while production continues, we can’t help but wonder where the show will lead. Should the series conclude with its third round, there are quite a few central plots that would need to be satisfyingly tied up before we said farewell to Richmond. Below, we’re breaking a few of them down.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals the 54 Acts Set to Perform on Live Shows
The new supersized format of America’s Got Talent means more acts than ever before are set to compete for the $1 million prize when the show returns to the Pasadena Civic Center for six weeks of live shows starting Tuesday, August 9 on NBC. In a series first, there...
Pat Rosson, ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’ Child Actor, Dead at 69
Classic TV star and kid actor from The Andy Griffith Show Pat Rosson passed away several months ago according to a new statement from the actor’s daughter, Maria Delilah Rosson. The veteran actor died at 69 years old on April 28th, 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rosson died...
What’s the Best Show of the Summer So Far? (POLL)
It’s can be tough to beat the summer heat, but 2022’s stellar lineup of shows are keeping viewers cool this season. With a rich library of scripted shows to pick from right now, there’s something for every taste—but definite favorites are emerging. Netflix is always a safe bet and with the long-awaited return of Stranger Things and two volumes of Season 4, Hawkins offered plenty to satisfy the series’ established fanbase.
‘Resident Alien’ Cast & Creator on Changing Harry’s Mind About Humans (VIDEO)
When the Resident Alien cast gets together on and off set, it’s clearly a good time. Just take a look at what happened when stars Alan Tudyk (Harry Vanderspeigle), Sara Tomko (Asta Twelvetrees), Alice Wetterlund (D’Arcy Bloom), Corey Reynolds (Sheriff Mike Thompson), Elizabeth Bowen (Deputy Liv Baker), and Levi Fiehler (Mayor Ben Hawthorne) and showrunner Chris Sheridan sat down with Damian Holbrook at San Diego Comic-Con in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded to discuss what’s still to come this summer as well as hopes for Season 3.
‘The Good Fight’ Season 6 Trailer: Welcome, Alan Cumming & Carrie Preston! (VIDEO)
The Good Fight is going out with a bang on Paramount+ (premiering September 8), if the final season trailer is any indication. “I used to believe in progress, that we learned from our mistakes, but I feel like I’m back where I was six years ago,” Diane (Christine Baranski) admits to Lyle Bettencourt (John Slattery). “And no matter what we do, we just end up back at the start.” It’s not the only time we see the two together, including her wondering about the “ethics” of what he assumes is the two of them “standing next to each other at a bar talking.” Diane is married, though it looks like we might only see Kurt over video chat, given Gary Cole is a series regular on NCIS (and at the center of the Season 19 finale cliffhanger).
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Bosses: A’s Identity Will Be Revealed By the End of the Season
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Pretty Little Liars Episodes 4 and 5.]. A continues to torment the new Liars, this time striking at a Halloween party. In the latest two episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, A forces Noa (Maia Reficco) into a position where she must tell the hospital of her mom’s drug problem, then kills Tyler (Brian Altemus) at a party at Imogen’s (Bailee Madison) house after Tabby (Chandler Kinney) punches him for having a problem taking “no” for an answer from Mouse (Malia Pyles). Meanwhile, Faran (Zaria) wonders if Kelly (Mallory Bechtel) might actually be Karen and they don’t know which twin was killed.
‘Devil in Ohio’: First Look at Emily Deschanel’s Netflix Thriller (PHOTOS)
Bones‘ Emily Deschanel is dealing with a cult and some eerie circumstances in her upcoming Netflix series, Devil in Ohio. The streaming service has announced that the eight-episode limited series will premiere on Friday, September 2. Netflix also released the first photos (above and below) of Deschanel as Suzanne Mathis, alongside her family (Sam Jaeger as her husband Peter and Alisha Newton, Xaria Dotson, and Naomi Tan as her daughters Helen, Jules, and Dani) and Madeleine Arthur as Mae Dodd, a fragile teenager on the run from a cult.
‘Alone’ Season 9 Winner on the Highs & Lows of Their Wilderness Adventure
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Alone Season 9 finale, “Fight, Flight or Freeze.”]. Alone Season 9 came to a close on Thursday, August 4 on the History Channel. In Alone, 10 survivalists are dropped off in undisclosed, remote locations and equipped with just 10 survival tools, plus enough camera gear to self-document their experiences.
‘Big Sky’ Adds Rosanna Arquette as Jenny’s Mother in Season 3
Big Sky‘s Season 3 cast continues to grow as Rosanna Arquette joins the ABC drama for its upcoming chapter. The actress will reportedly recur as Jenny Hoyt’s (Katheryn Winnick) mother Virginia “Gigi” Cessna, who is described by The Wrap as “fast-talking.” Arquette is just the latest Season 3 casting addition among the growing list that includes Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire to name a few.
Streaming Movies (‘Luck,’ ‘Prey’), ‘Black Bird’ Finale, ESPN8: The Ocho, ‘Sandman’ on Screen
On a typically busy Friday for streaming premieres, Apple presents the animated charmer Luck and Hulu offers Prey, an intriguing twist on the Predator horror franchise set among 18th-century Comanches. Apple’s gripping prison drama Black Bird ends its run. ESPN2 becomes ESPN8: The Ocho for a day of offbeat competitions. Netflix finally brings Neil Gaiman’s epic fantasy The Sandman to life. A curated critical checklist of notable Friday TV:
‘Hysteria!’: Peacock Orders Satanic Panic Thriller Straight to Series
What do you get if you mix mass hysteria from the late ’80s and a heavy metal band looking to become popular? An upcoming series on Peacock. The streaming service has ordered Hysteria!, a coming-of-age thriller, straight to series. The drama, which explores America’s dark history of mass hysteria through the shocking story of the teenage Satanic Panic, comes from executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Dungeons and Dragons).
‘Ink Master’: Joel Madden to Host Season 14 at Paramount+ — Meet the Judges
Ink Master is officially returning for Season 14 on Wednesday, September 7 with Joel Madden set to host. Ink Master Season 14 will drop exclusively on Paramount+, the streamer announced Friday, August 5, and the Good Charlotte lead singer, entrepreneur, and culture enthusiast will be joined by Season 8 winner Ryan Ashley, celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, and industry veteran Ami James as judges.
‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Signs Multi-Year Deal to Stay at ABC Talk Show
Sunny Hostin will continue to give her hot takes as part of The View, as the television host has inked a new multi-year deal with the ABC daytime talk show. As reported by Variety, Hostin has signed a multi-million-dollar agreement to continue on at The View, which she currently co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar. ABC has yet to comment on the report.
‘Roswell, New Mexico’: Michael Trevino on Kyle & Isobel, Plus Directing the Wild West
Roswell, New Mexico star Michael Trevino is stepping behind the camera for what he’s calling “the Avengers assembling to come together for one common goal” episode of the series. In August 8’s “Wild Wild West,” it’s up to everyone to save Liz (Jeanine Mason) after Shivani (Rehka...
