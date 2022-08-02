The Good Fight is going out with a bang on Paramount+ (premiering September 8), if the final season trailer is any indication. “I used to believe in progress, that we learned from our mistakes, but I feel like I’m back where I was six years ago,” Diane (Christine Baranski) admits to Lyle Bettencourt (John Slattery). “And no matter what we do, we just end up back at the start.” It’s not the only time we see the two together, including her wondering about the “ethics” of what he assumes is the two of them “standing next to each other at a bar talking.” Diane is married, though it looks like we might only see Kurt over video chat, given Gary Cole is a series regular on NCIS (and at the center of the Season 19 finale cliffhanger).

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO