‘American Horror Story’ Season 11 Set to Premiere in Fall 2022

Read on www.tvinsider.com
Related
tvinsider.com
Where to Watch All Episodes of ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’
Summer storms left some fans of Lifetime’s immensely popular Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (a four-part movie series) missing the movie’s final ending on Saturday, July 30. Desperate to know where to watch Flowers in the Attic: The Origin final episode fans took to the internet begging for answers.
tvinsider.com
Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies’ Trailer Teases Steamy, Mysterious Drama About ‘Worst’ Love (VIDEO)
You never forget your worst. The official Tell Me Lies trailer is here, and it’s full of melodramatic twists and turns. Premiering with its first three episodes on Wednesday, September 7, Hulu‘s Tell Me Lies stars Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Jackson White (Ambulance, Mrs. Fletcher) in the story based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.
tvinsider.com
What’s the Best Show of the Summer So Far? (POLL)
It’s can be tough to beat the summer heat, but 2022’s stellar lineup of shows are keeping viewers cool this season. With a rich library of scripted shows to pick from right now, there’s something for every taste—but definite favorites are emerging. Netflix is always a safe bet and with the long-awaited return of Stranger Things and two volumes of Season 4, Hawkins offered plenty to satisfy the series’ established fanbase.
tvinsider.com
‘Devil in Ohio’: First Look at Emily Deschanel’s Netflix Thriller (PHOTOS)
Bones‘ Emily Deschanel is dealing with a cult and some eerie circumstances in her upcoming Netflix series, Devil in Ohio. The streaming service has announced that the eight-episode limited series will premiere on Friday, September 2. Netflix also released the first photos (above and below) of Deschanel as Suzanne Mathis, alongside her family (Sam Jaeger as her husband Peter and Alisha Newton, Xaria Dotson, and Naomi Tan as her daughters Helen, Jules, and Dani) and Madeleine Arthur as Mae Dodd, a fragile teenager on the run from a cult.
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘Resident Alien’ Cast & Creator on Changing Harry’s Mind About Humans (VIDEO)
When the Resident Alien cast gets together on and off set, it’s clearly a good time. Just take a look at what happened when stars Alan Tudyk (Harry Vanderspeigle), Sara Tomko (Asta Twelvetrees), Alice Wetterlund (D’Arcy Bloom), Corey Reynolds (Sheriff Mike Thompson), Elizabeth Bowen (Deputy Liv Baker), and Levi Fiehler (Mayor Ben Hawthorne) and showrunner Chris Sheridan sat down with Damian Holbrook at San Diego Comic-Con in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded to discuss what’s still to come this summer as well as hopes for Season 3.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
tvinsider.com
‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals the 54 Acts Set to Perform on Live Shows
The new supersized format of America’s Got Talent means more acts than ever before are set to compete for the $1 million prize when the show returns to the Pasadena Civic Center for six weeks of live shows starting Tuesday, August 9 on NBC. In a series first, there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com
Jaime Pressly Joins Fox Comedy ‘Welcome to Flatch’ For Season 2
My Name Is Earl alum Jaime Pressly is heading to the fictional town of Flatch, Ohio, as the Emmy-winner has been cast in the upcoming second season of Fox‘s Welcome to Flatch. According to Variety, Pressly will play Barb Flatch, a realtor who returns to her hometown after a...
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo to Appear in Only 8 Episodes of Season 19
Is this a sign that we might be nearing the end of Grey’s Anatomy? Ellen Pompeo will not be in a majority of the upcoming 19th season. Pompeo will only be in eight episodes, according to Deadline. However, she will still be the narrator for all Season 19 episodes (which could be a total of 22) and executive produce. This comes as Pompeo has joined a new Hulu limited series, Orphan, “inspired by the true story of Ukranian-born Natalia Grace and her US adoptive parents who claimed that she was an adult ‘sociopath’ pretending to be a child.”
Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Respond to Criticism of Joint Lead Format
Watch: Bachelorettes RESPOND to Being Potentially Pitted Against Each Other. Every rose has its thorn—just ask The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Both women are currently navigating the franchise's first-ever two-lead season, and while they've certainly experienced several blissful moments with their suitors, the unprecedented format has also thrown them for a bit of a loop. As Rachel exclusively shared during E! News' Daily Pop on August 2, "This season, for Gabby and I, has just provided struggle in ways we didn't really think or expect."
tvinsider.com
‘Days of Our Lives’ Moving to Peacock After 57 Years on NBC
If you’re a fan of Days of Our Lives, you’re going to have to subscribe to Peacock to keep watching this fall. Days of Our Lives, which has aired on NBC for 57 years, will be moving to Peacock exclusively, with the first episode set for September 12. For the first time ever, all new episodes of the 58-time Emmy Award-winning drama will debut on the streaming service daily. The show’s robust library is already available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvinsider.com
‘Ride’: Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff & More Join Rodeo Series on Hallmark
The Hallmark Channel is getting into the world of the rodeo with one of its upcoming new series, and for its cast, the network has lassoed stars from The Kominsky Method, Good Trouble, and Riverdale. Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sarah Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore will...
tvinsider.com
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Bosses: A’s Identity Will Be Revealed By the End of the Season
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Pretty Little Liars Episodes 4 and 5.]. A continues to torment the new Liars, this time striking at a Halloween party. In the latest two episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, A forces Noa (Maia Reficco) into a position where she must tell the hospital of her mom’s drug problem, then kills Tyler (Brian Altemus) at a party at Imogen’s (Bailee Madison) house after Tabby (Chandler Kinney) punches him for having a problem taking “no” for an answer from Mouse (Malia Pyles). Meanwhile, Faran (Zaria) wonders if Kelly (Mallory Bechtel) might actually be Karen and they don’t know which twin was killed.
tvinsider.com
What’s the Biggest Snub From Our 90 Best Shows of the ’90s List? (POLL)
After much deliberation between the TV fanatics that run this site and TV Guide Magazine (and many hours spent rewatching these classics), TV Insider revealed our full 90 Best Shows of the ’90s list back in July. The list was part of the launch of our nostalgia-filled Throwback section, where fans can deep dive into their core TV memories to their heart’s delight.
tvinsider.com
‘The Outlaws’ Sneak Peek: Stephen Merchant’s Greg Gets Dating Advice (VIDEO)
The Outlaws is gearing up for its Season 2 premiere at Prime Video and we have an exclusive first look at what Stephen Merchant‘s Greg is up to when he isn’t completing his community payback hours. In the sneak peek, above, Greg gets some advice from cohorts Lady...
tvinsider.com
Streaming Movies (‘Luck,’ ‘Prey’), ‘Black Bird’ Finale, ESPN8: The Ocho, ‘Sandman’ on Screen
On a typically busy Friday for streaming premieres, Apple presents the animated charmer Luck and Hulu offers Prey, an intriguing twist on the Predator horror franchise set among 18th-century Comanches. Apple’s gripping prison drama Black Bird ends its run. ESPN2 becomes ESPN8: The Ocho for a day of offbeat competitions. Netflix finally brings Neil Gaiman’s epic fantasy The Sandman to life. A curated critical checklist of notable Friday TV:
tvinsider.com
‘Big Sky’ Adds Rosanna Arquette as Jenny’s Mother in Season 3
Big Sky‘s Season 3 cast continues to grow as Rosanna Arquette joins the ABC drama for its upcoming chapter. The actress will reportedly recur as Jenny Hoyt’s (Katheryn Winnick) mother Virginia “Gigi” Cessna, who is described by The Wrap as “fast-talking.” Arquette is just the latest Season 3 casting addition among the growing list that includes Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire to name a few.
tvinsider.com
‘Alone’ Season 9 Winner on the Highs & Lows of Their Wilderness Adventure
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Alone Season 9 finale, “Fight, Flight or Freeze.”]. Alone Season 9 came to a close on Thursday, August 4 on the History Channel. In Alone, 10 survivalists are dropped off in undisclosed, remote locations and equipped with just 10 survival tools, plus enough camera gear to self-document their experiences.
tvinsider.com
‘Hysteria!’: Peacock Orders Satanic Panic Thriller Straight to Series
What do you get if you mix mass hysteria from the late ’80s and a heavy metal band looking to become popular? An upcoming series on Peacock. The streaming service has ordered Hysteria!, a coming-of-age thriller, straight to series. The drama, which explores America’s dark history of mass hysteria through the shocking story of the teenage Satanic Panic, comes from executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Dungeons and Dragons).
Comments / 0