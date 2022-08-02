‘American Horror Story’ Season 11 Set to Premiere in Fall 2022

Is this a sign that we might be nearing the end of Grey’s Anatomy? Ellen Pompeo will not be in a majority of the upcoming 19th season. Pompeo will only be in eight episodes, according to Deadline. However, she will still be the narrator for all Season 19 episodes (which could be a total of 22) and executive produce. This comes as Pompeo has joined a new Hulu limited series, Orphan, “inspired by the true story of Ukranian-born Natalia Grace and her US adoptive parents who claimed that she was an adult ‘sociopath’ pretending to be a child.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO