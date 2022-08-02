ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Creek man charged for trying to steal catalytic converter

EAU CLAIRE — A 27-year-old Fall Creek man has been charged for trying to steal a catalytic converter off of a vehicle over the weekend.

Dane M. Burke was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with one count of attempting to remove a major part of a vehicle. The offense is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine, if found guilty.

Burke is being prosecuted as a repeat offender due to a conviction earlier this year for methamphetamine possession.

Judge Sarah Harless set a signature bond for Burke's release while his case is pending.

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness saw Burke ride a skateboard on Sunday into the parking lot of the American Red Cross, 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., and then crawl under one of the organization's vans.

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy responded to the call of a theft in progress approached the van that had a man underneath it. The deputy identified himself, drew his weapon and the man got out from under the van and ran a short distance across the parking lot. As the deputy radioed for assistance from other officers, the man stopped and surrendered.

The deputy arrested Burke, who was wearing a backpack containing numerous tools that can be used to remove a catalytic converter. Underneath the Red Cross van, the catalytic converter had been partially cut loose and there was still a pipe cutter attached to it.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Eau Claire County Court#The American Red Cross#The Red Cross
