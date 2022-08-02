Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, Washington by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota
Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
WEAU-TV 13
St. Croix County stabbing suspect secures lawyer
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County appeared in court Friday afternoon to determine if he had secured representation. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail...
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Thousands still without power after strong storms sweep through metro
MINNEAPOLIS — Emergency crews fanned out across the Twin Cities metro and surrounding communities Wednesday after wind and heavy rain swept through the area overnight. According to Xcel Energy, around 35,000 people in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin were initially without power after the storm. As of Wednesday evening, about 4,500 customers were still impacted by outages.
Next Weather Alert: Excessive heat warning for Twin Cities starts Tuesday afternoon
MINNEAPOLIS – Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to dangerous heat and humidity. Feels like temperatures could reach 100 to 105 degrees in parts of Minnesota. The high temperature will be 95 degrees in the Twin Cities, with dew points in the oppressive range by the afternoon.The Twin Cities area will be under an excessive heat warning from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., while much of central, western and southern Minnesota will be under a heat advisory. We could have some scattered showers and thunderstorms while we sleep overnight Wednesday. These could trigger along a cold front sweeping across the state. The severe threat is low at this point, but the best chance for severe weather will be in northern Minnesota.Wednesday will still be hot, with a high of 88, but we'll get some relief from the humidity. Our next best chance of rain holds off until Saturday. Our drought conditions will continue to get worse.
FireRescue1
Minn. city fire union president asked for ‘a break,’ called sheriff after DWI arrest
ST. PAUL, Minn. — White Bear Lake police cited the president of the St. Paul firefighters’ union for drunken driving when he was off-duty last week. A sergeant pulled Mike Smith over for speeding on McKnight Road near County Road E East at 10 p.m. Thursday. Smith told...
fox9.com
State of Minnesota warns of deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County
(FOX 9) - Minnesota state officials are warning pet owners about a deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County. Authorities with the state Board of Animal Health say one rabbit tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) after four rabbits died unexpectedly. Officials say the rabbit that tested...
State Patrol: Minneapolis street racing crackdown yielding arrests, safer roads
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say roads around the Twin Cities are safer after several arrests for street racing in the last couple weeks.The Minnesota State Patrol has worked with the Minneapolis Police Department and other law enforcement agencies this summer on increased overnight patrols.The North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis has been a particular trouble spot."Honestly I think I hear it every night," said area resident Megan Albers. "It's a little concerning because you wonder about if other people are on the street."Alexa McLain, another neighbor says she too hears "really loud car sounds and then loud screeching.""They're not only putting themselves...
Mayor Frey discusses recent uptick in crime in Minneapolis
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey discussed the current uptick in crime on Thursday, saying it’s a “chicken and the egg” situation. His comments came after a shooting along the Nicollet Mall rail stop on Tuesday, which left one teen dead.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
Minnesota Man Indicted for Carjacking, Weapons Violation
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted a Ramsey man for an armed carjacking and possessing a firearm as a felon. The announcement from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says 31-year-old Joshua Olson was armed with a Glock 19 9mm handgun when he allegedly stole a 2011 Dodge Caravan on June 4. Luger says Olson has multiple prior felony convictions in Cass, Crow Wing, and Aitkin Counties, which makes him ineligible to possess a firearm and ammunition.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
740thefan.com
Firefighter Union Chief Accused Of Asking For ‘Break’ Following Drunk Driving Arrest
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. – The head of the Saint Paul Firefighter’s Union allegedly asked a White Bear Lake police officer for a “break” during a drunken-driving arrest last week. Mike Smith’s attorney says his client was not looking for special treatment. After his arrest, Smith...
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone.
FOX 21 Online
MnDOT Alters Bridge Inspections After I-35 Bridge Collapse
MINNESOTA– 15 years ago the unthinkable happened in Minneapolis. One of Minnesota’s most popular bridges collapsed during rush hour, taking with it 13 lives and injuring many more. In 2007, the I-35 bridge collapse sent shockwaves across the nation. Nearly immediately impacting the ways of bridge management and...
willmarradio.com
Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
KAAL-TV
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing firearms, meth in luggage at MSP Airport
(ABC 6 News) - A Mexican national has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after TSA agents at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport found firearms and methamphetamine in his luggage. According to court documents, on October 29, 2021, Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno, 21, attempted to board a Delta Airlines flight from...
