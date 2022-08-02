ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope County, NE

Heat Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colfax County, NE
County
Thurston County, NE
County
Jefferson County, NE
County
Seward County, NE
City
Madison, NE
County
Burt County, NE
County
Cuming County, NE
County
Stanton County, NE
County
Knox County, NE
County
Cedar County, NE
County
Richardson County, NE
County
Antelope County, NE
County
Dodge County, NE
County
Saline County, NE
County
Douglas County, NE
City
Thurston, NE
County
Gage County, NE
City
Pierce, NE
City
Johnson, NE
County
Johnson County, NE
County
Pawnee County, NE
City
Seward, NE
County
Sarpy County, NE
State
Iowa State
County
Madison County, NE
County
Saunders County, NE
City
Dodge, NE
City
Douglas, NE
County
Butler County, NE
City
Nemaha, NE
County
Boone County, NE
County
Otoe County, NE
County
Pierce County, NE
State
Washington State
County
Platte County, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
City
Otoe, NE
County
Washington County, NE
County
Nemaha County, NE
City
Washington, NE
County
Wayne County, NE
County
Cass County, NE
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Heat Exhaustion#Cdt Expires#Sarpy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy