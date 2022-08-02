Excessive Heat Warning issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Faribault, Kandiyohi by NWS

MINNEAPOLIS – Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to dangerous heat and humidity. Feels like temperatures could reach 100 to 105 degrees in parts of Minnesota. The high temperature will be 95 degrees in the Twin Cities, with dew points in the oppressive range by the afternoon.The Twin Cities area will be under an excessive heat warning from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., while much of central, western and southern Minnesota will be under a heat advisory. We could have some scattered showers and thunderstorms while we sleep overnight Wednesday. These could trigger along a cold front sweeping across the state. The severe threat is low at this point, but the best chance for severe weather will be in northern Minnesota.Wednesday will still be hot, with a high of 88, but we'll get some relief from the humidity. Our next best chance of rain holds off until Saturday. Our drought conditions will continue to get worse.

