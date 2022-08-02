Happy hour and networking event to kick off 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's

Read on abc57.com
Fundraiser pancake breakfast to be hosted at LaPorte Municipal Airport
LA PORTE, Ind. -- An all you can-eat pancake breakfast will be held at the LaPorte Municipal Airport on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. central time. Presale tickets for express lane service can be purchased at the LaPorte Municipal Airport or the La Porte County Fair. Adults tickets...
Downtown South Bend hosts Totally '80s First Fridays event August 5
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Downtown South Bend is hosting its August First Fridays event, Totally '80s, this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. For this month's event, Downtown South Bend is turning the middle of South Michigan Street into a roller rink for a Totally '80s Roller Skating Party. Event...
Thrill on the Hill runs Friday and Saturday
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- This summer's Thrill on the Hill in Buchanan will be held Friday and Saturday on Front Street in Buchanan. The city has transformed Front Street into what may be the longest street running water slide in the country. The 500 foot long slide was made with 500...
Elkhart County Health Department hosts Neighborhood Block Party August 9
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting a Neighborhood Block Party and health fair on August 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the health department's Education Division, located at 608 Oakland Avenue in Elkhart. Attendees can enjoy music, treats, and...
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo announces "100 Black Sons Initiative"
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo announced the launch of their "100 Black Sons Initiative" to honor its 50th anniversary. It will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Beardsley Elementary School, located at 1025 McPherson Street in Elkhart. The event, in partnership with Elkhart...
Dec-O-Art donates $25,000 to support Elkhart's Make-A-Wish Foundation
ELKHART, Ind. -- A local decal company has donated $25,000 to 28 Make-A-Wish children from Elkhart. Dec-O-Art created an employee-driven donation strategy that elected Make-A-Wish-Foundation to receive a $25,000 donation. Owners of Dec-O-Art represented the company to announce the contribution and offer the check. “Dec-O-Art wants to present Make-A-Wish with...
COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic on August 6
ELKHART, Ind. - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of its Elkhart office, located at 444 N. Nappanee St. No documents are required for the following services:. Pfizer vaccine: ages...
Michiana residents honoring 'champion for veterans' Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – After learning about the sudden death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Air Force veteran James Yakym brought a bouquet of flowers to her Mishawaka district office. “Jackie has been there and been a beacon of hope,” Yakym said. Yakym shared an excerpt from an article he...
Jackie Walorski’s family speaks, remembering her life during vigil
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – Hundreds of people—family, friends, colleagues, and some who may not have even known Jackie Walorski—all gathered outside Jimtown High School Thursday evening, to rmember the life of the beloved congresswoman. It was the one man who knew her best that had the most...
Beef from Elkhart County 4-H Fair auction now available at Martin's
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Beef from the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair beef auction is now available at a number of Martin's Super Markets across the county. The beef cuts are available starting Friday and will be available while supplies last. The packaged meat features a 4-H four-leaf clover sticker.
Annual Peach Festival returns to Coloma
COLOMA, Mich. -- The Coloma Glad Peach Festival will return starting Saturday for its annual celebration of gladiolus flowers and peaches. Festivities begin on Saturday at 7 a.m., and last through Sunday at 3 p.m. Event highlights include the annual parade at 1 p.m., live music throughout the day Saturday,...
Community memorial vigil for Walorski, others on Thursday
There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB...
Spellapalooza adult spelling bee pits city leaders against each other
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend city leaders will face off in Spellapalooza, an adult spelling bee, on Friday at the South Bend Civic Theatre. The reception for the event begins at 6 p.m. and the show, hosted by Irish Dave, will start at 7:30 p.m. Participants include local leaders...
Benton Harbor hosts 7th annual National Night Out
BENTON HARBOR, Mi. (WNDU) - To promote positive relationships between police officers and the community, residents of Benton Harbor and Benton Township were invited to Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park for the city’s 7th annual National Night Out. National Night Out is a campaign held in cities across...
Liberty Drive railroad crossing to be closed on Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Liberty Drive railroad crossing in Mishawaka will be closed starting on Monday. The section of road between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Monday and will most likely stay closed until Friday, August 19. Detour signs will be posted but...
Cass County K9 locates missing woman with Alzheimer's
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Cass County K9 found an Alzheimer's patient after the woman went missing on a walk, the Cass County Sheriff's Office announced. At 6 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Hoffman Road for a report that a 73-year-old woman with Alzheimer's was missing.
Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
Remembering Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, who died in crash in Elkhart County
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson are being remembered for their dedication, passion, and personability. Colleagues and friends of Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson are mourning their loss after a tragic car crash in Elkhart County claimed their lives Wednesday. St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney tells me...
Three Michiana schools receive part of $10 million grant to help students become better prepared for the workforce
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- 58 schools across 40 counties in Indiana are getting a piece of a $10 million dollar grant to help students develop in-demand employability skills. The three Michiana schools that are benefitting from the funding are:. Western Wayne Schools in Fulton County, who will receive $125,000. Plymouth Community...
Berrien County Health Department holds Back to School Bash
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s time to start getting your kids ready for another school year. Michigan State Law requires kids to have received certain immunizations to prevent infectious diseases, and children entering Kindergarten need to have their hearing and vision screened. That’s why The Berrien County Health Department...
