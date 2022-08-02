Read on www.dakotanewsnow.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonCanton, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
14th annual McCrossan Boys Ranch Rodeo raises money for at-risk youth Aug. 27
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 14th Annual McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo and the Northern Bull Riding Tour will take place on Aug. 27. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. at the Leo P. Flynn Outdoor Arena at McCrossan Boys Ranch featuring action-packed events of Rodeo. Tickets cost $12 for adults who buy in advance ($15 at the gate), and for those 12 years old or younger tickets cost $5. Tickets are also available in Sioux Falls at Haegles West Store or Sioux Falls Running’s Stores. Concessions will be available and vendors will be set up with western wear, jewelry, and more. No coolers or alcohol are allowed.
Inflation impacts vendor prices at Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation on the rise the Sioux Empire Fair may look a little bit different this year. President and CEO of W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Empire Fair Association, Scott Wick says they have experienced many price increases with inflation. “As far as us as...
Could a nationwide CO2 shortage impact local breweries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Different businesses in Sioux Falls rely on CO2, this comes after breweries have also faced other challenges such as aluminum shortages. While different breweries across the U.S have had to close their doors, here in Sioux Falls local breweries say they have not felt the impact just yet.
Winners of Sioux Falls a 100 mile/day challenge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced this year’s winners of his one-hundred miles in a hundred-day fitness challenge. It doesn’t matter if you walked, rode a bike, ran or swam… the goal was to go 100 miles in 100 days.
Woofstock 2022 brings music and dogs to Remedy Brewing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday, dogs from around the area will be pouring into Remedy Brewing for the annual Woofstock fundraiser. This will be the third year of the event that started during the pandemic as organizers look to make it bigger and better each year. ”We...
42nd Sioux River Folk Festival continues decades long tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As South Dakota’s longest-running music festival the Sioux River Folk Festival has become a staple of the Canton in the Summer. Organizers like Kyle Anderson say once someone comes to the event they’re hooked for life. “We just try to get...
Dell Rapids native to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday’s Dakota News Now @ 4 pm we were joined in studio by Julie Eddy, a Country Music singer/songwriter and a native of Dell Rapids. She is one of the musical acts at this year’s Sioux Empire Fair. She will be the opening act for Justin Moore this coming weekend.
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation announce closing dates for outdoor pools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces staggered closing dates for its outdoor aquatic facilities as the 2022 summer season wraps up. Friday, Aug. 12Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center and McKennan Wading Pool. Sun. Aug. 14Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center and Kuehn Pool. Sun....
DTSF staff preparing for August block party
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 8th and Railroad will be the site of this month’s block party. Friday’s Eastbank Block Party is put on by Downtown Sioux Falls staff and features food, live, music, and games. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
Lincoln, O’Gorman, and Washington High Schools combine Class of ‘72 reunion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The combined classes from Lincoln, O’Gorman, and Washington High Schools graduating in 1972 would like to announce a 50-year reunion on Friday, Sep. 9, and Saturday, Sep. 10, 2022. Schedule of events for Friday, Sep. 9. • The Lincoln reunion will be...
Major investment kicks off new ag industrial park
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Construction has started on a new industrial park south of Sioux Falls at Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 18. Eparts, an e-commerce business specializing in selling aftermarket spare parts primarily for farm equipment, plans to kick off construction at the park by building a 100,000-square-foot distribution center on the north side of Highway 18.
Music at the Meridian for August 4th
Music at the Meridian will be back at The Lawn on Thursday evening. Luke Youmans, Yankton’s Activities Director, runs down the evening’s lineup …. If you still wish to participate in the community art project, Youmans expects that this will be the last chance to paint a tile.
Heck of a walleye
Mike Kroger of Dell Rapids caught this 26-inch walleye at Lake Thompson on Sat., July 23. Please send your catches to jim@kingsburyjournal.com. (Submitted Photo) Did you catch a dandy? We want to print it. Send submissions to jim@kingsburyjournal.com.
The Sioux Empire Fair starts Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair starts on Friday. Fair CEO & President Scott Wick joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to preview the fair. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
Sioux Falls East stays alive, Rapid City Post 22 eliminated at Central Plains Regional
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One team from the Rushmore State is still alive at the Central Plains Legion Regional in Rapid City. And it’s not the host team and South Dakota state champion. Sioux Falls East Post 15 bounced back from a loss to West Fargo...
More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug. Dr. Jeremy Cauwels...
Empower Sioux Falls launches grocery initiative by acquiring Fair Market, LLC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Empower Sioux Falls acquired a reduced-price grocery store Fair Market, LLC. Empower Sioux Falls will use the Fair Market name for a new grocery initiative the nonprofit is launching, according to their press release. “We are excited to pursue this opportunity to meet...
Dillard’s to open at Empire Mall next year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.
Another very hot day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Heat Advisory will be in effect for parts of the region along and west of the James River. That goes into effect at 1 p.m. CDT and lasts until 8 p.m. CDT. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 100° to 105° range this afternoon and evening, so make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated!
Grasshoppers take over South Dakota corn field
As farmers hope for rain, there is another threat they may be dealing with. At first glance it might look like hail damage, but it's actually from grasshoppers.
