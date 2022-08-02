ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Naked Florida man hurls urn full of ashes during argument

By Skyler Shepard
cbs12.com
 3 days ago
cbs12.com

Father-son duo arrested with a $120K bond after several drugs were found in their home

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A father and son duo are being held on a $120,750 bond after several drugs were found in their home on Aster Road on Thursday. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Aug. 4 at the home of Edwin Thompson IV, 31, and Edwin Thompson III, 63, in Port St. Lucie. Deputies said they discovered various drugs inside the house that the two planned to sell and distribute.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs12.com

Raccoon Rescue: Deputies encounter a different kind of masked bandit

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies for the Martin County Sheriff's office encountered a different kind of masked bandit on Thursday morning. A baby raccoon was found trapped in an attic and was recused by deputies. Before wildlife officials picked up the raccoon, the masked bandit was in the custody of deputies.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Sebastian, FL
Sebastian, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Sheriff's deputies were shocked to see a man outside their station suffering from multiple stab wounds on July 22. According to deputies, the 32-year-old victim was bleeding heavily from his right arm. The wound was so deep and severe, deputies had to apply a tourniquet to control the bleeding.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

72-year-old struck, killed in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 72-year-old man is dead after being hit from behind by a car in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the man was walking south along SE Charleston Drive sometime before 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The man turned...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Sebastian woman found dead in New York

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A Sebastian woman was found dead in her car in Wappingers Falls, New York, on August 3. Emergency responders discovered Victoria Barnes, 43, after being called to a residential neighborhood for an unresponsive female. New York State Police arrested Sebastian resident David Osterhoudt, 56, for...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cbs12.com

Foreign teachers helping to ease teacher shortage

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Schools in our area in south Florida are faced with a teacher shortage. As it has for the past several years, the Okeechobee County School District is using foreign teachers to help alleviate the teacher shortage. "They fill in a gap that we have and...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

One-on-one with Okeechobee County Superintendent Ken Kenworthy

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The summer is almost over for teachers and students, but for administrators the work has never stopped. Morning News Anchor and Eye on Education reporter Matt Lincoln sat down with superintendents from our local school districts to talk about what they’ve been working on all summer.
OKEECHOBEE, FL

