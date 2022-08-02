Naked Florida man hurls urn full of ashes during argument

Read on cbs12.com
New video shows video voyeurism suspect in store; 'hunted' young girls, sheriff says
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A homeless man is under arrest on the Treasure Coast for video voyeurism -- after admitting to taking videos up girls' skirts at the mall. Detectives know of one victim but believe there are more out there. Pedro Valdez, 27, is under arrest for...
Father-son duo arrested with a $120K bond after several drugs were found in their home
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A father and son duo are being held on a $120,750 bond after several drugs were found in their home on Aster Road on Thursday. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Aug. 4 at the home of Edwin Thompson IV, 31, and Edwin Thompson III, 63, in Port St. Lucie. Deputies said they discovered various drugs inside the house that the two planned to sell and distribute.
Raccoon Rescue: Deputies encounter a different kind of masked bandit
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies for the Martin County Sheriff's office encountered a different kind of masked bandit on Thursday morning. A baby raccoon was found trapped in an attic and was recused by deputies. Before wildlife officials picked up the raccoon, the masked bandit was in the custody of deputies.
Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Sheriff's deputies were shocked to see a man outside their station suffering from multiple stab wounds on July 22. According to deputies, the 32-year-old victim was bleeding heavily from his right arm. The wound was so deep and severe, deputies had to apply a tourniquet to control the bleeding.
72-year-old struck, killed in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 72-year-old man is dead after being hit from behind by a car in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the man was walking south along SE Charleston Drive sometime before 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The man turned...
Sebastian woman found dead in New York
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A Sebastian woman was found dead in her car in Wappingers Falls, New York, on August 3. Emergency responders discovered Victoria Barnes, 43, after being called to a residential neighborhood for an unresponsive female. New York State Police arrested Sebastian resident David Osterhoudt, 56, for...
Fort Pierce Utilities Authority suspends disconnections, waives late fees for customers
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — More relief is on the way for Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) customers, the utility company is suspending all service disconnections for non-payment. According to FPUA, the company will also waive any late fees after Aug. 1 to alleviate customers with high utility bills....
One-on-one with Indian River County Superintendent Dr. David Moore
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The first day of school is almost here, and Morning News Anchor and Eye on Education reporter Matt Lincoln has been sitting down with area superintendents to see what is at the forefront of their minds as the school year is about to start.
Foreign teachers helping to ease teacher shortage
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Schools in our area in south Florida are faced with a teacher shortage. As it has for the past several years, the Okeechobee County School District is using foreign teachers to help alleviate the teacher shortage. "They fill in a gap that we have and...
One-on-one with Okeechobee County Superintendent Ken Kenworthy
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The summer is almost over for teachers and students, but for administrators the work has never stopped. Morning News Anchor and Eye on Education reporter Matt Lincoln sat down with superintendents from our local school districts to talk about what they’ve been working on all summer.
