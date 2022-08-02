ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Beaufort County United Way Honors Community Impact Champions During Power of the Purse

By Ryan Harper, Beaufort County United Way
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, N.C—  On September 15, the Beaufort County United Way will recognize the work of two local champions at its premier fundraising event Power of the Purse.

The legendary Power of the Purse auction includes designer and one-of-a-kind items donated by local businesses. Tickets to the event can be purchased by visiting http://bidpal.net/bcuwpurse2022 .

United Way honorees were selected for their transformative work to improve lives and strengthen our communities. Receiving the 2022 Beacon Award is Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce.

“Chamber leadership consistently demonstrate their intense desire to build strong communities.” says Sue Tidd, Executive Director of Beaufort County United Way. “Staff and volunteers are fierce advocates who actively seek ways to advance the common good for everyone in Beaufort County. Bright Futures is one example that highlights the Chamber’s commitment towards positively impacting our community in a manner that is transformative and meaningful.”

The United Way 2022 Blazing Star Award will be presented to Lou Hodges to honor posthumously Mac “Bear” Hodges.

Mac Hodges was a man of vision,” says Mia Williams of United Bank and member of the United Way Board of Directors. “Although he was a huge ECU Pirate fan his heart was in Washington, NC. He saw the potential Washington had and encouraged investment into our community.” Williams continues, “It was Mac’s vision, encouragement, and love of Washington, that has made this city grow and thrive.”

Special guest presenter for the evening is Dr. Virginia Hardy, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs at East Carolina University, who will talk about the power of community and civility.

Attendees of the Power of the Purse will be delighted by the broad selection of new or gently used designer purses available to bid on at silent auction tables or during the live auction. There will also be non-purse items to bid on. The event will also provide attendees the opportunity to test their luck by purchasing Grab Bags, or a mystery bottle of wine from the Wine Wall.

“United Way is about bringing people, organizations and communities together around a common cause, a common vision, and a common path forward.” says Tidd. “Something magical happens when people UNITE. During Power of the Purse, we will unite and become a powerful force for change that is meaningful and good in our communities…one purse at a time.”

If you have questions or need more information, reach out to Sue Tidd at stidd@unitedwaybc.net or by calling 252.975.6209.

