Here's what the Spokane city council plans to spend $25 million on

Board seeks input on proposed Spokane City Council District changes
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane is seeking input on what the public feels is most important to consider when proposing boundary changes to current City Council Districts. The Redistricting Board is tasked with adjusting current boundaries to make them as even as possible population-wise based on new...
'The citation doesn't really make a difference' | Los Angeles councilwoman shares insight on curbing Spokane's homelessness crisis
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane is moving forward with its plan to curb homelessness. City council members are currently considering stricter camping laws in certain areas of the city, such as parks and the downtown area. On several occasions, the city of Spokane has heard the model...
Spokane businesses seek solutions to city's homeless problem
(The Center Square) – A coalition of 122 businesses in Spokane are hosting a symposium in September to help government leaders and community members better understand the “multifaceted” issue of homelessness. “This is our second symposium. We want to continue to dialogue with others on this complex...
Spokane City Council approves affordable housing proposals
Ten million dollars will go toward 11 different projects to help address Spokane’s housing crisis for low to moderate-income people.
'That doesn’t fit the model here': Coeur d'Alene City Council votes to leave controversial art piece out of public art program
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A piece of artwork titled “Solidarity” brought a vocal crowd, opposed to its public display, to Tuesday’s Coeur d’Alene City Council meeting, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The clenched fist made of fabricated steel...
Second round of results for Spokane County commissioners drops
For the first time, Spokane County will have five commissioners. The second round of results dropped this afternoon.
Three Spokane County fire levies ahead after first vote count; one headed to defeat
Three of the four fire district levies on Tuesday’s Spokane County ballot are apparently on their way to victory. The other is going down to defeat. It looks like the fire agencies protecting Spokane Valley, the northern (District 4) and southwestern parts of the county (District 3) will continue to receive taxpayer help to provide fire suppression and emergency medical services. District 4’s measure received about two-thirds support. The other two are in the 54% range.
Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
List of Spokane events you can attend this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A new month has started and with it, new activities and things to do this week across Spokane. This week bring your family and friends to enjoy the traditional features of the Scottish Highland Games, a bookstore sale, bed races, a car show, local fundraisers, and pop-ups.
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Coeur d'Alene Police Department plans $4.5 million station expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department got the green light to hire contractor CORE West for pre-construction services for a planned $4.5 million expansion of its headquarters, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Couer d'Alene/Post Falls Press. CORE West is a national firm...
State issues Notice of Intent to suspend the licenses for Daybreak Youth Services in Spokane
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Intent to suspend the licenses at Daybreak Youth Services (DYS), a behavioral health agency and residential treatment facility that serves youth in Spokane, due to failure to cooperate with the investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns.
Only 20 percent of Spokane County voters have cast their vote in primary election
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington’s primary election happens Aug. 2, but the number of people who have cast their vote in Spokane County is less than hoped for. “Primary elections usually have a lower turnout than the general election, but this particular primary is even a little lower than what we expected,” Spokane County Auditor Vicki Dalton said.
Spokane public schools to expand lunch programs for free lunch year-round
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Public School District says families may face economic challenges this year, but feeding their kids won't be one of them. "This is recognition that there is a value in our state that no kid should ever be hungry," Adam Swinyard, Spokane Schools Superintendent, said. "Multiple entities working together to make sure that's never the case."
Spokane area shelters are over capacity with animals and need more residents to foster, adopt, donate or volunteer
On Saturday night, July 23, a pair of abandoned newborn kittens were found near Deaconess Hospital. The discoverers weren't sure what to do, so they brought them into the hospital's emergency room. Confused but compassionate, the ER reception staff contacted the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service, or SCRAPS, to come get the kittens. But SCRAPS couldn't come.
Utility customers in Western Washington, Spokane face potential rate hikes
Utility customers in Western Washington and Spokane could pay more this year for electricity. But the public will have its say before any final decisions are made. Puget Sound Energy and Avista Utilities try to raise their rates every so often, usually because of supply costs. Such rate hikes have to be approved by Washington's Utilities and Transportation Commission.
Canola fields are expanding fast in Eastern Washington
Travelers driving through the rolling hills of the Palouse this summer may have noticed more fields that glow bright yellow. The yellow blossoms belong to the canola plant, which has become a hot commodity for Eastern Washington farmers. Canola production and planting acreage in Washington has increased steadily over the...
Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry
DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
Law firm: Spokane can legally enforce homeless laws
(The Center Square) — Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said the proposal he and Councilor Michael Cathcart submitted to regulate urban camping is essentially “dead” after being “deferred indefinitely” by the majority. “It will not come up again unless they decide to revisit it,” he...
Kootenai County sheriff to host town hall addressing mass arrest of Patriot Front members in June
HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris will host a “community conversation” in late August to discuss local and regional issues and receive feedback, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug....
