Law

Rudy Gerbracht
2d ago

She can make all the noise she want, but shootings still occur, and any claims of success are suspect given the events of late.

Anthony Smith
19h ago

Most gun control arguments miss the point. If all control boils fundamentally to force, how can one resist aggression without equal force? How can a truly “free” state exist if the individual citizen is enslaved to the forceful will of individual or organized aggressors?

Berzerker_Raider
1d ago

yeah, so lead the charge to strip women from the one thing that puts them on equal ground with men. good job, slow clap...

Akron Beacon Journal

Sorry, legal gun owners are part of America's problem

As is often the case with conservatives, the writer of the July 3 letter “Legal, reasonable gun owners not the problem” is short on facts and long on unenlightened ideology. First, he is grieved that “legal gun owners” like himself are being held responsible for the crisis of...
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Hate Groups in America

American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media.  The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
