NWS Pittsburgh: 2 tornadoes touched down during severe weather Monday

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The National Weather Service Pittsburgh announced that their survey teams found two tornadoes touched down in our region during Monday’s severe weather.

The survey teams found damage tracks from the tornadoes.

The first tornado happened near the intersection of Washington County; Ohio County, West Virginia; and Marshall, West Virginia. The tornado was originally rated as EF2 with winds reaching a maximum of 110 to 120 miles per hour.

The second tornado touched down just southeast of Graysville in Greene County. It was rated an EF0 with maximum winds reaching 85 miles per hour.

A viewer video from West Finley Township in Washington County shows a massive tornado making its way through the region.

According to the survey team’s report, these are the second and third tornadoes of the year in the NWS Pittsburgh warning area.

NSW Pittsburgh said a more detailed public information statement with more information will be released later Tuesday.

