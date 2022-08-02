Read on www.khou.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston HeightsHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasTexas State
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargeHouston, TX
Related
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Christian Vázquez made sure Alex Cora knew Brayan Bello was injured from Astros dugout
"Obviously, he’s very important." If Alex Cora hadn’t noticed that pitching prospect Brayan Bello was in discomfort on Wednesday, the Red Sox would have been fine — an old friend was on the case. According to Cora, former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez flagged him from the...
CBS Sports
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vázquez a Strong Addition Behind the Plate for Astros
Longtime Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez will split playing time behind the dish with current Astros backstop Martín Maldonado.
NBC Sports
Astros vs Guardians live on Peacock: How to watch, stream, start time, TV channel for MLB Sunday Leadoff game
It’s the Houston Astros vs Cleveland Guardians this Sunday, August 7 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Houston Astros.
Astros catcher Jason Castro out for season due to knee surgery
The Houston Astros announced today that catcher Jason Castro was moved to the 60-day IL due to knee surgery. According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Castro underwent surgery last week, and is out for the season. Back in March, Rome reported that Castro was considering retirement after the...
The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima reacts to the NFL's appeal of Watson's suspension
Ken Carman and Anthony Lima shared their thoughts on the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension and what this means for Watson, the Cleveland Browns and the NFL. Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings 6-10am on The Fan.
Comments / 0