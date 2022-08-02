Frank Lloyd Wright Doghouse on View at the Marin County Civic Center

Read on marinmagazine.com
Related
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Avelo to start flights between Palm Springs, Sonoma County this fall
Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport this fall will add a desert destination to the markets it services. On Nov. 11, Avelo Airlines will launch nonstop flights between the Santa Rosa facility and Palm Springs, airport officials said Aug. 4. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Fridays and Mondays, starting with a $29 introductory one-way fare.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
San Rafael firm gets $3M contract for Sonoma Valley park improvements
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has awarded a contract to Bauman Landscape and Construction Inc. of San Rafael for $3.35 million in work needed to complete $7.2 million in renovations and improvements to recreation facilities at Maxwell Farms Regional Park, a regional park located in Boyes Hot Springs adjacent to the city of Sonoma.
Concrete slab added to Golden Gate Park as part of Outside Lands renovation
Some nearby residents called it an eyesore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
marinmommies.com
Marin Weekend Family Fun for August 5–7
The Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa is open daily from noon to 11 pm. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Experience a...
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Bay Area
Popular San Francisco Jazz Club to Close its Doors
Club Deluxe, a beloved jazz club in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood is reportedly closing its doors. Club owner Sarah Wilde recently sent a letter, informing the musicians that the business will be closing soon. Musicians have entertained locals and tourists at Club Deluxe since the 1990's. Steve Lucky told NBC...
Eater
This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years
This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
marinmagazine.com
A New Cookbook Honors the Legacy of Marin City’s Grandmothers as Part of the Community’s 80th Anniversary Celebrations
Eighty years ago, temporary housing was constructed in the farmland on the east side of Highway 101 to accommodate workers who had migrated from across the county to build World War II ships in the Sausalito Shipyard, and the town of Marin City was born. This summer, Marin City is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a series of events, publications, theatrical performances and exhibits that honor the rich history that makes Marin’s only majority Black community what it is today. In addition, local leaders are initiating a capital campaign to establish the Marin City Historical and Preservation Society and Marin City Museum.
sfonthebay.com
The Experience, Richmond: El Agave Azul New Hours
Have you tried Agave’s Famoso Burrito yet? Don’t miss out – it’s your choice of meat, your choice of beans and your choice of sauce – red or green. Having a dinner party? Feel like kicking back and enjoying your own Summertime party for once? Order their 3L Margarata Pitcher! Okay, it’s bigger than a pitcher! Their 3-liter Margarita Pitcher is a nice reusable container. It’s their own recipe with Mi Campo Reposado tequila. You invite your guests and provide the glasses. They provide the mix, garnish – limes, tajin (mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt) or if you prefer just salt, to rim your glass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park
San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
postnewsgroup.com
OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?
For decades Black people in Oakland have obtained 9% or less of the work hours on publicly funded construction projects. So…for jobs that are paid for by all of our tax dollars, Black residents, who make up 23% of Oakland’s population, get only 9% of the relatively well-paid work doing construction.
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oakland Is Home To The World’s First Cathedral Built Entirely In The 21st Century
Walk past this building next to Lake Merritt and you’ll probably do a double take – it looks like something between a spaceship and an ice sculpture, and is undeniably other-worldly. The Cathedral of Christ the Light, also known as Oakland Cathedral, is one of the Bay Area’s most interesting modern buildings. Read on to discover what makes it so unique. The Cathedral of Christ the Light is decidedly more modern than it is classical, and some traditional religious groups have been known to balk at the design’s divergence from custom. Simultaneously, the cathedral has been lauded for fostering a...
Silicon Valley
Cupertino apartment complex is grabbed by big Bay Area developer
CUPERTINO — A Cupertino apartment complex near one of Apple’s long-time major office hubs has been bought by one of the Bay Area’s biggest housing developers. Prometheus Real Estate Group, acting through an affiliate, has bought the McClellan Terrace apartment complex in Cupertino, according to documents filed on Aug. 4 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
Thrillist
14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco
Considering this city’s prime location between the Pacific Ocean and the San Francisco Bay, it’s no surprise that we have some of the best seafood in the country. This is especially true for the SF trifecta of Dungeness crab, oysters, and our signature Cioppino—an Italian-American fish stew that originated in our fine City by the Bay.
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City’s housing element rejected by state after being first in the county to submit
Redwood City’s draft housing element has been rejected by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) three months after it was submitted to the agency. In a letter dated July 8, the state, which provided over 10 pages of required revisions, asked the city to provide more...
Comments / 0