Real estate company operating in Raleigh fined $62M for ‘cheating’, ‘misleading’

Read on www.cbs17.com
Rusty 912
2d ago
So WHERE will the $62M go? Back to the folks who were cheated or in the Federal agency's pocket? Given the name of the "chosen one" in charge in this story, I'd say that the people will be cheated again.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaKill Devil Hills, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedRaleigh, NC
Related
Looking to buy a house in Triangle? ‘Be ready to strike,’ agent says
RALEIGH – How can home buyers best navigate the Triangle real estate market right now? “Be ready to strike,” says one real estate agent. Seth Gold, a REALTOR licensed real estate agent and broker with Bold Real Estate and Governors Club Realty who specializes in homes in Chatham County and across the Triangle, talks about what buyers might expect moving forward in August and through the rest of the year, said.
Investors send homeowners fake checks offering to buy homes throughout the Triangle
The housing market feels a lot like the Wild West right now with skyrocketing rent, stagnating home sales and climbing mortgage rates. Investors hoping to buy homes and resell them at a profit are getting creative in their tactics. WRAL 5 On Your Side found several instances of various investors...
cbs17
Raleigh apartment vacancy climbing, but so are prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It seems like everywhere you look in Raleigh new apartments are being built, but that doesn’t mean it was easy for Stephen Buchenberger to find the one he started renting last month. “It was tougher in the aspect of something within budget, I would’ve...
beckersdental.com
North Carolina dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud
A North Carolina dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud for filing a false tax return for her dental practice. Santa Maria McKibbins, DDS, operated McKibbins Family Dentistry in Durham, N.C., according to an Aug. 1 news release from the Justice Department. An investigation revealed that Dr. McKibbins withheld information from a tax preparer regarding income and personal use of funds related to her business. A review of her expenditures found that her income exceeded what was reported to the IRS and that she used insurance and copayment checks to make payments on multiple cars and her home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Changes to Raleigh zoning laws allow for historic mansion to be sold, turned into $2M luxury townhomes
Raleigh, N.C. — Residents of a historic downtown Raleigh area are organizing against the city's latest changes to rezoning laws that are allowing a private resident to sell their mansion to a developer to build 17 luxury townhomes on their former property. The townhomes will cost a resident around...
cbs17
Global software company brings U.S. headquarters to Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– Apex leaders came together Thursday to welcome a new technology business to the area, which focuses on pharma and biotech, and that will also bring new jobs. Körber is a global technology company with a portfolio of machines, software, and materials that support the pharmaceutical and...
Wells Fargo closing a Raleigh bank location. Find out which one, where to go instead
The closing of a Raleigh Wells Fargo location comes after the bank closed hundreds of branch locations last year.
cbs17
More than 1 million DeWALT miter saws recalled
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—DeWALT is recalling more than one million 12-inch Compound Miter Saws because of injury and laceration hazards. Officials said the saws “rear safety guard can break or detach.” This could cause “projectiles” to hit the user or anyone standing nearby. This recall involves...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
North Carolina beer, wine seller pleads guilty to embezzling $518K, gets 7 days in prison
A Wake Forest wine and beer store owner has plead guilty to several felony tax charges.
Live smoke grenade detected in bag at North Carolina airport
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A live smoke grenade was found in a checked bag Friday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, TSA officials confirmed. TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said the live smoke grenade was intercepted from a military checked bag at about 7:15 a.m. The male passenger connected to the bag was located, questioned and was […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Coronavirus updates for Aug. 4: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
We’re tracking information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back every Thursday for updates. At least 31,848 new coronavirus cases were reported in North Carolina last week, down from 33,159 the week before, according to preliminary data from state health officials. The N.C. Department of Health...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Restaurant managers claim group of homeless people are threatening customers, exposing themselves
Durham, N.C. — Restaurant managers in downtown Durham are claiming that a group of homeless people are assault employees, threatening customers and exposing themselves. Local business owners say that the behavior in downtown goes beyond standard panhandling tactics. Several owners brought up their concerns to the Durham city council...
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
Another IRS stimulus payment? The text says so...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The IRS is warning that scam artists are again posing as the tax agency to rip off Americans and get personal information. Millions of people have received fake emails or texts that appear to be from the IRS, but they are actually from criminals promising a tax refund or stimulus payment if you just click on a link.
alamancenews.com
900,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space proposed for Orange County side of Mebane
Another large warehouse project is also about to be considered in Mebane, on the Orange County side currently outside the city limits, along West Ten Road. The city’s planning board will consider the project Monday at its monthly meeting, beginning at 6:30. The city’s planning department released information on the project at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
wraltechwire.com
Novo Nordisk looking to hire – not lay off – 200 workers
DURHAM – Despite an increasing number of layoffs sweeping through North Carolina last month, Novo Nordisk is looking to hire workers across the Triangle, including employees that would be based in its two Clayton facilities, an executive outlined to WRAL TechWire. But this hiring push is not new. According...
cbs17
Owner apologizes after his snake ‘terrorized’ Raleigh community last summer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owner of a venomous zebra cobra that was on the loose in Raleigh last summer made his final appearance in court Friday morning. Chris Gifford’s snake was missing for several months before it was spotted on a porch in a northwest Raleigh neighborhood last June.
Serial gym thief has Triangle fitness studios on alert
Fitness studios in the Triangle are on alert after a serial thief has stolen from clients’ lockers during workout classes. One studio in Durham is sharing their story with WRAL News to warn other small businesses. The Sweat Lab opened its Durham location in 2013 and its Raleigh location...
Pedestrian struck along Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck early Friday morning at the corner of Calvary Drive and Capital Boulevard. The incident occurred before 2:45 a.m. Police said the person is at the hospital in stable condition. There was no information on the driver or if that person will face...
Comments / 5