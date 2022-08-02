Read on coralspringstalk.com
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsMiami, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteCoral Springs, FL
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach breaks ground on new affordable housing
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Delray Beach broke ground on a 60-unit housing project on Friday designed for families in need. This also hopes to address Delray's shortage of affordable housing, especially for those who already live in the community. 'It’s just not sustainable': Demonstrators call for affordable...
Study: Rents in Wellington, Royal Palm often cost households half their paychecks or more
ROYAL PALM BEACH — Renting in Palm Beach County's western suburbs is economically "overwhelming," a recent Florida International University study has found. And it's poised to get worse. In 2018, about 57.4% of Royal Palm Beach and 56.7% of Wellington renters were "overwhelmed" with housing costs, meaning they spent at least half and...
pointpubs.com
LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT TO BREAK GROUND SOON
Rendering of new townhome community planned for the southwest corner of Lighthouse Drive and NE 39th Street. LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT: SeKai Residences, the 12-unit townhome community that is planned for the vacant lot on the southwest corner of NE 23rd Avenue (Lighthouse Drive) and NE 39th Street, is slated to start construction soon, after being on hold for the past several years.
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
Click10.com
Beachfront businesses in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood refuse to comply with sea turtle lighting regulations
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Sea turtle nesting season is in full swing. Unfortunately, South Florida leads the state when it comes to hatchling disorientations. That’s when those baby turtles head to artificial light instead of naturally going out to sea. Local 10 News obtained a list of repeat...
irei.com
AvalonBay buys two Miramar, Fla., assets for $295m
AvalonBay Communities has acquired Altis Miramar and Altra Miramar Multifamily Apartment Community, located in Miramar, Fla., from The Altman Cos., BBX Capital Real Estate Corp. and Rockpoint Group for $300 million. Altis Miramar is a 320-unit multifamily apartment community, and Altra Miramar is a 330-unit multifamily apartment community adjacent to...
Click10.com
WATCH: Historic Fort Lauderdale rain tree on the move
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A project to move Fort Lauderdale’s famous, century-old rain tree finally got underway Thursday. The giant tree is being moved closer to the New River to make way for a new high-rise and was set to be in its new location Friday. Video released by the developer shows day one of the process.
City of Coral Springs Invites Families Back to its School Bash at Florida Panthers IceDen
Families searching for one last hoorah before school begins can look no further than the Florida Panthers IceDen. Parks and Recreation are hosting its Back to School Family Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Florida Panthers IceDen, located at 3299 Sportsplex Drive. The Back to School Bash will...
Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
19 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect health inspection scores
For the weeks of July 25 to 31, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Southwinds Golf Course Clubhouse, 19557 Lyons Road, Boca Raton. Baked and Loaded, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Jets Pizza of Boca Raton, 8903 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Wendy's, 9192 Glades Road,...
West of Boynton, $12 million first phase of Canyon District Park comes to life
The new Canyon District Park, west of Boynton Beach, opened on Monday. Soccer enthusiasts have begun to use its three lighted multi-purpose fields for open and league play. The...
thewestsidegazette.com
HEALTH OFFICIALS EXTEND RABIES ALERT
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) issued a rabies alert for a portion of Davie, Florida. This is in response to an additional feral cat that tested positive on July 27, 2022. All residents and visitors in Broward County should be aware...
sflcn.com
City of Miramar Lights Up for Jamaica’s 60th Independence Diamond Jubilee
[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar is lighting up with the colors of the Jamaican flag to spotlight and celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence. Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, who led the charge to light up the water tower, stated: “Miramar has one of the largest population of Jamaicans living in the United States and with-it being Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee, there is no better way to celebrate this momentous occasion!”
WPBF News 25
Hundred of backpacks handed out to families in need in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — More than 600 backpacks full of supplies were distributed at theDelray Beach Housing Authority all free of cost on Thursday. This is a partnership with AffordableHousing.com and other partners that’s been going on for the past 18 years. Inside the backpacks are notebooks, pens,...
WPTV
Gov. Ron DeSantis to make 'major announcement' in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One day after suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for what he called a neglect of duty, Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make a "major announcement" Friday morning in West Palm Beach. DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the historic old Palm...
WSVN-TV
Outward swinging front door at center of dispute between Margate condo owners, association
(WSVN) - They replaced their front door to be better prepared for hurricane season, but the new door ended up creating a storm of trouble with their condo association, so they called on 7 Investigates. Here’s the Nightteam’s Kevin Ozebek. There’s nothing fancy about this front door in...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Estate and Trust of Frances W. Ferrara Makes $2.5 Million Gift to Boca Raton Regional Hospital
August 4, 2022 – On February 11, 2022, the closest friends and family of Frances (Fran) Ferrara gathered at the Eugene M. and Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute (LCI) to honor her legacy and philanthropic spirit. Leaders from Boca Raton Regional Hospital were present to accept the incredibly generous gift of $2.5 million from Fran’s estate.
FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community
Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Voters Can Drop Off Their Mail-in Ballots at These Locations
Early voting has begun for the upcoming primary election on August 23, 2022, and there are multiple ways to cast your ballot: vote-by-mail, early voting, and on voting day. So far, 28,289 Broward County residents have mailed back their ballots. Have a vote-by-mail ballot? Mail them, or drop them off...
