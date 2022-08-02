[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar is lighting up with the colors of the Jamaican flag to spotlight and celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence. Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, who led the charge to light up the water tower, stated: “Miramar has one of the largest population of Jamaicans living in the United States and with-it being Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee, there is no better way to celebrate this momentous occasion!”

