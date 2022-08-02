ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Delray Beach breaks ground on new affordable housing

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Delray Beach broke ground on a 60-unit housing project on Friday designed for families in need. This also hopes to address Delray's shortage of affordable housing, especially for those who already live in the community. 'It’s just not sustainable': Demonstrators call for affordable...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
pointpubs.com

LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT TO BREAK GROUND SOON

Rendering of new townhome community planned for the southwest corner of Lighthouse Drive and NE 39th Street. LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT: SeKai Residences, the 12-unit townhome community that is planned for the vacant lot on the southwest corner of NE 23rd Avenue (Lighthouse Drive) and NE 39th Street, is slated to start construction soon, after being on hold for the past several years.
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Coral Springs, FL
Society
Tamarac, FL
Government
Local
Florida Real Estate
Tamarac, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Government
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Margate, FL
Tamarac, FL
Real Estate
City
Parkland, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Real Estate
Coral Springs, FL
Business
City
Hallandale Beach, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Tamarac, FL
Business
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
irei.com

AvalonBay buys two Miramar, Fla., assets for $295m

AvalonBay Communities has acquired Altis Miramar and Altra Miramar Multifamily Apartment Community, located in Miramar, Fla., from The Altman Cos., BBX Capital Real Estate Corp. and Rockpoint Group for $300 million. Altis Miramar is a 320-unit multifamily apartment community, and Altra Miramar is a 330-unit multifamily apartment community adjacent to...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

WATCH: Historic Fort Lauderdale rain tree on the move

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A project to move Fort Lauderdale’s famous, century-old rain tree finally got underway Thursday. The giant tree is being moved closer to the New River to make way for a new high-rise and was set to be in its new location Friday. Video released by the developer shows day one of the process.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral#Renting#Rose#Rents#Business Industry#Linus Business
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
thewestsidegazette.com

HEALTH OFFICIALS EXTEND RABIES ALERT

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) issued a rabies alert for a portion of Davie, Florida. This is in response to an additional feral cat that tested positive on July 27, 2022. All residents and visitors in Broward County should be aware...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

City of Miramar Lights Up for Jamaica’s 60th Independence Diamond Jubilee

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar is lighting up with the colors of the Jamaican flag to spotlight and celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence. Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, who led the charge to light up the water tower, stated: “Miramar has one of the largest population of Jamaicans living in the United States and with-it being Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee, there is no better way to celebrate this momentous occasion!”
MIRAMAR, FL
WPBF News 25

Hundred of backpacks handed out to families in need in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — More than 600 backpacks full of supplies were distributed at theDelray Beach Housing Authority all free of cost on Thursday. This is a partnership with AffordableHousing.com and other partners that’s been going on for the past 18 years. Inside the backpacks are notebooks, pens,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Estate and Trust of Frances W. Ferrara Makes $2.5 Million Gift to Boca Raton Regional Hospital

August 4, 2022 – On February 11, 2022, the closest friends and family of Frances (Fran) Ferrara gathered at the Eugene M. and Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute (LCI) to honor her legacy and philanthropic spirit. Leaders from Boca Raton Regional Hospital were present to accept the incredibly generous gift of $2.5 million from Fran’s estate.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community

Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy