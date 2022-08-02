Read on 967thevine.com
Ithaca College receives bomb threat hours after SUNY Cortland
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of another bomb threat. This time at Ithaca College. The Center for Natural Sciences has been evacuated due to the phoned in threat. People are advised to avoid the area until further notice while authorities investigate. SUNY Cortland received a bomb threat earlier today, also to a science building and administration building. The investigation found the threat to be non-credible.
SUNY Cortland receives bomb threat, no credible threat found
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a bomb threat at SUNY Cortland. The threat was allegedly directed at both a science and administration building. The buildings have been evacuated. All buildings are clear and the threat was found to be non-credible.
Elmira principal fired after DWI crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
Some Ithaca residents unhappy with plans to renovate golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans to renovate an Ithaca golf course are moving ahead – and some residents are unhappy. Cornell aims to improve drainage at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course by adding turf. But resident Bruce Brittain fears it’ll be a big waste of money.
Ithaca Fire Chief announces retirement
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A long-time public servant in Ithaca is retiring. City of Ithaca Fire Chief C. Thomas Parsons announcing his retirement, effective August 27th. Chief Parsons began working for IFD in 1985 and has served as Chief for the past ten years. “I have been honored since...
Fall semester IC move-in will see fewer restrictions
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students moving into Ithaca College this month will face fewer restrictions. During a virtual meeting for new and returning students last week, Jenny Pickett in the Office of Residential Life said there would be fewer COVID-19 restrictions this year than the last couple years. The...
Ithaca may extend cameras, add license plate readers on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Safety concerns are mounting on West State Street in Ithaca. Officials are considering ways to cut down on crime in the area. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the city is looking into adding license plate readers and extending cameras. But Tompkins County Chairwoman Shawna Black...
Speed limit change in the City of Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A speed limit changing in the City of Cortland. The Cortland Police Department informing residents that the speed limit on Clinton Ave. Extension near the intersection of Locust Avenue has been lowered from 40 mph to 30 mph. Patrols will be monitoring speeds in the area.
New parking area opens near State Forest in Tompkins County
CAROLINE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new place to park is opening at a State Forest in Tompkins County. The new parking area on Potato Hill State Forest in the Town of Caroline is now open. It provides safe access to Potato Hill, Summerland Farm Preserve, and the Finger Lakes Trail. Construction for the lot was funded by the Finger Lakes Land Trust and permitted and designed by the Department of Environmental Conservation.
No injuries in Freeville rollover crash
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County quickly responded after a car caught fire. The Freeville Fire Department says a car rolled over around 5:45 PM on Wednesday. Officials put out the flames with assistance from McLean firefighters. The occupants of the car were not injured.
Cornell professor cites three reasons for falling gas prices
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices have been slowly falling day by day since mid-June. Steven Kyle is an economics professor at Cornell. He says there are a few reasons for the drop. The President’s recent trip overseas also helped. In one month, Ithaca’s gas prices are down...
Cortland PD replacing three older vehicles
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — New vehicles are coming to the Cortland Police Department. The Cortland Voice reports three 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes are in Syracuse being fitted with technology for police vehicles. Cortland Police Chief Paul Sandy says each vehicle had a price tag of about 43-thousand-dollars and are replacing three older vehicles that all racked up over 100-thousand miles.
Cortland voters to decide on term limits in November
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Term limits will appear on ballots on Election Day in Cortland. The Common Council heard from residents Tuesday, then voted to add this as a referendum in November. Mayor Scott Steve tells us emotions are mixed. Mayor Steve calls it a pressing matter. The mayor...
Heat advisory Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A heat advisory for Tompkins and Tioga Counties. The National Weather Service issuing the urgent weather warning for Thursday. Governor Hochul also sent a notice statewide. High temperatures and humidity can cause heat-related illness, and a heat index reaching or exceeding 100 is expected. Officials advise staying hydrated, staying cool. and checking on the most vulnerable. Never leave pets or children in vehicles. The advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
