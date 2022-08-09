Heat wave to finally end as storms come before dramatic temperature drop

Next Weather: WBZ mid-morning forecast for August 9 01:45

BOSTON -- We're all waving the white flag at this point. The heat wave continues for yet another day in southern New England, but it's the final day!

Let's take a quick look back before we move towards cooler days. Four out of the last five afternoons have either tied or reached new high temperature records at Logan Airport. This is on top of the seven straight days the Merrimack Valley has recorded 90°+! While Tuesday will not reach record territory, the heat wave will add one more afternoon as many, if not most, of the region reaches 90° once again.

CBS Boston

Combined with the tropical humidity, it will feel like the triple digits Tuesday. Heat related illnesses have been a major concern and Tuesday is no exception. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m.

A front from the west will press into southern New England this afternoon and trigger storms. Some of these may be severe in nature with heavy rain and gusty, damaging wind. While the main threat will be straight line wind damage, we'll have to keep a close eye on the possibility of an isolated tornado.

CBS Boston

Once we get past Tuesday, temperatures drop dramatically! Many land in the 70s on Wednesday. The humidity will stick with us but drier air moves in by the end of the week. A stunning weekend ahead!

Stay cool!