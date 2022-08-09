ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat wave to finally end as storms come before dramatic temperature drop

By Zack Green
 4 days ago

Next Weather: WBZ mid-morning forecast for August 9 01:45

BOSTON -- We're all waving the white flag at this point. The heat wave continues for yet another day in southern New England, but it's the final day!

Let's take a quick look back before we move towards cooler days. Four out of the last five afternoons have either tied or reached new high temperature records at Logan Airport. This is on top of the seven straight days the Merrimack Valley has recorded 90°+! While Tuesday will not reach record territory, the heat wave will add one more afternoon as many, if not most, of the region reaches 90° once again.

Combined with the tropical humidity, it will feel like the triple digits Tuesday. Heat related illnesses have been a major concern and Tuesday is no exception. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m.

A front from the west will press into southern New England this afternoon and trigger storms. Some of these may be severe in nature with heavy rain and gusty, damaging wind. While the main threat will be straight line wind damage, we'll have to keep a close eye on the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Once we get past Tuesday, temperatures drop dramatically! Many land in the 70s on Wednesday. The humidity will stick with us but drier air moves in by the end of the week. A stunning weekend ahead!

Stay cool!

CBS Boston

MBTA passengers walk through tunnels because of power problems

BOSTON – About 300 Green Line passengers were forced to get off their trains and walk along the tracks because of a power problem during the evening commute Friday. The MBTA says three trains got stuck in the tunnels between the Hynes and Kenmore stops in Back Bay by Fenway Park. No injuries were reported. Shuttle buses were used, but trains were back up and running later Friday night. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

City of Boston releases details on how North End outdoor dining fees were spent

BOSTON -- The city of Boston has released details about how it spent the outdoor dining fees restaurants in the North End were asked to pay this season. This year's outdoor dining season began with controversy when the North End was the only neighborhood where restaurants were charged before they could open up patios. Many restaurant owners were upset about the $7,500 fee. According to the city, $714,330 has been spent on the North End as of late July, with $300,000 coming from fees paid by restaurant owners. $623,770 has been spent cleaning streets and sidewalks with sweeping and power washing$38,800 has been...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Plan to clean air around Millis cement plant gives neighbors hope

MILLIS - Under new pressure from state environmental officials, a concrete plant in Millis has a plan to clear the air. Neighbors credit WBZ's I-Team for calling attention to the issue."As the crow flies, those piles…are not that far," said Rusty Cushman pointing across the street from his home. Behind a tree line, are piles of material, that neighbors say, leave a coat of dust all over their property when the wind blows a certain way. When the I-Team first reported on the problem in June, Tresca Brothers Concrete, Sand, and Gravel said the dust could be from other sources...
MILLIS, MA
NECN

“Microburst” Thunderstorm Rips Through Medford Mass., Knocks Trees Over

Residents of Medford, Massachusetts say a "microburst" thunderstorm ripped through the town Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m., knocking over trees and knocking out power to homes in the town. In the streets of Medford, members of the town public works department are cleaning up broken branches and removing broken-down tree...
MEDFORD, MA
worldatlas.com

7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer

Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

