ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson City, PA

Game store owner gets 11 years for sexually assaulting minor

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwCII_0h2DSGAe00

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU ) — The former owner of a Lackawanna County game store is sentenced for sexually assaulting a minor.

Man arrested, $30K worth of meth seized from Uber

According to officials, Sean Mancuso was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison. Mancuso is the former owner of Adventure Games in Dickson City.

His brothers, Damien and Rian Mancuso were charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at the store in 2003.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Dickson City, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Dickson City, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Sports
County
Lackawanna County, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Games#Game Store#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy