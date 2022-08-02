Game store owner gets 11 years for sexually assaulting minor

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU ) — The former owner of a Lackawanna County game store is sentenced for sexually assaulting a minor.

According to officials, Sean Mancuso was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison. Mancuso is the former owner of Adventure Games in Dickson City.

His brothers, Damien and Rian Mancuso were charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at the store in 2003.

