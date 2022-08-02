Reward increased to $10,000 for info on killer of 17-year-old Grayson Green

Read on cobbcountycourier.com
Teenage Marietta murder suspect who disappeared for a year arrested in East Point
MARIETTA, Ga. — A murder suspect that Marietta police say was on the run for more than a year is now in custody. Police say that then-17-year-old Donald Bannister, also known as Lil Ghost, shot and killed 30-year-old Norval Bailey in June 2021. Bailey was found bleeding in the...
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run fails to show for plea, wife of victim wants him arrested
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman thought she was going to finally get justice for her husband, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2019. But the suspect, who's charged with vehicular homicide, never showed up to court this week to enter a plea deal. Holly Frankovich...
Duluth man arrested for murder of 19-year-old woman found in woods, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said officers arrested a man for the murder of a woman found decomposing in the woods in Flowery Branch. Police said 49-year-old Timothy Krueger was arrested at his home on Cardinal Lake Drive in Duluth on Thursday. Police said Gwinnett and Hall detectives questioned him, and he confessed to the murder.
Atlanta police search for 'young' armed robbery suspects seen fleeing construction site
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of an armed robbery a person at a construction site. Police released images of two suspects running toward Fourth Ward park in Atlanta after the alleged incident. Police said the robbers approach their victim at around 2:45 p.m. on July...
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
Publix worker assaulted by man who stole carton of cigarettes, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man accused of assaulting a Publix employee who tried to stop him from stealing cigarettes. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Johnson in connection with the July 27 assault at the store off Mathis Airport Parkway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
DeKalb day care workers arrested after video appears to show toddler slammed to ground
CLARKSTON, Ga. — Two day care workers have been arrested after video surfaced that appeared to show one of the workers slam and punch a toddler. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that Autumn Coney and Bernetta Glover have both turned themselves in. Jail records show that both women were charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.
Rockdale County deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, department says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County deputy is under investigation for allegedly driving under the influence. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident occurred on Wednesday. According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Gregory Ducre was stopped by Conyers Police Department.
One Of The Cops Who Killed Jamarion Robinson Is Still On The Job Despite Murder Indictment
Kristopher Hutchens, one of the cops who killed Jamarion Robinson, is still on the job and, until recently, he was a training officer. The post One Of The Cops Who Killed Jamarion Robinson Is Still On The Job Despite Murder Indictment appeared first on NewsOne.
Man confessed to murder of 19-year-old found in wooded area near Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old whose body was found in Hall County. Deputies said a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim as Sarai Gomez.
Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
Police find man shot to death on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man was found dead on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to a call of a person down along the street around at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. When...
'Anger' and 'tragic gunplay': | Atlanta Police respond to 3 gun incidents
ATLANTA — After responding Thursday to a spurt of three separate, unconnected gun incidents around the city, Atlanta Police made clear what kind of challenge they face with these kinds of spontaneous violent episodes. "Anger is so hard for this police department to predict," Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum...
Thief caught on camera, wanted for breaking into several businesses in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man whom they say was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several businesses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, the suspect broke into Beetime Computers in Lawrenceville after hours and...
Fairburn police officers escort son of fallen officer to elementary school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a fallen Fairburn police officer was escorted by Fairburn police officers and his family on his first day back to school Wednesday. According to a Mason Creek Elementary School Facebook post, the son of Sgt. Jean- Harold Louis Astree was happy to walk the halls sporting his bright red Kansas City Chiefs jersey as he resumed classes.
Atlanta police asking for the public’s help in locating missing woman
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police are looking for 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir who they say was last seen a week ago...
Bullet removed from toddler's head, 2nd child was inside car shot up at Atlanta traffic light, family says
ATLANTA - Relatives of a toddler shot at a traffic light in Atlanta said there was also a 5-year-old BOY in the car at the time of the shooting. FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to the grandfather of 3-year-old Javon Jewell, who was hit by gunfire on Peters Street and Chapel Street after his father took the children to get a haircut on Wednesday.
Blood on shirt leads to bodies of 2 women, man shot by deputies, GBI says
BUFORD, Ga. — Two women were found dead and another man was shot and killed by deputies after a relative requested a welfare check, officials said. The welfare check was requested Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive, in Hall County, according to Nelly Miles, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
John Thompson
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store worker
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A man working at a site in Cumming is badly injured after being attacked by two men on the job. Those suspects are charged with aggravated battery.
