Dylan Cease First White Sox Pitcher to Win Pitcher of the Month Back-To-Back

The Kansas City Current have announced that USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis has been added to the season-ending injury list, effectively ending her 2022 season. Mewis has been battling a knee injury for some time, and while she had been able to travel with the Current on several road trips, the issue was apparently not improving enough for Kansas City to risk holding the roster spot open amid a tight NWSL playoff race. “We are understandably disappointed, not just for the club, but for Sam. She has been a valuable leader for this organization since she joined us,” said Current GM Camille Levin Ashton...

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO