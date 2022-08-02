ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Teen Beaten By Oak Lawn Police Officers in Controversial Arrest Released to Parents

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago
awesome possum
2d ago

Break the law? ✅. Not listen to the Police? ✅. Have a gun on your person. ✅. Get what was coming to you? ✅. Cops are the bad guys? ✅. It is easy to say that 2 grown adults beat up a juvenile and that is the issue. The issue is that the juvenile had a weapon and the cops wanted to go home safe. If they shot the kid it could have been much worse. Be happy the kid still has his life and might be able to course correct and become a law abiding member of society. Also, and this might just be me here, how come there is not the same level of outrage about this kid having an illegal gun (under 18 with a hand gun in IL) as there generally is in other circumstances? I dont know the answer. Just asking. Hopefully the kid gets the help he needs but with this judicial system I doubt it.

yolow
2d ago

he was beaten ah?? more like had a gun and ran from police where he resisted arrest when they caught him ignoring orders to shoe his hands

WB1976
2d ago

That's the problem now every police officer is hesitating and then your dead. Cops also want to go home to there wife and kids there just trying to do there job and stay alive. Wow sorry this 17 year old new what he was doing ran with a gun then tried getting it out of his bag sorry he should of been in the morgue not jail all the cops should go on vacation for 2 weeks there's no one to call. I bet they beg for them back.

