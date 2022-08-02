ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog

It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Brandon Aiyuk sounds off after scuffle with Fred Warner, Nick Bosa reacts

Tuesday’s San Francisco 49ers practice was headlined by a scuffle between the offense and defense. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner got into it on two separate occasions. Brandon Aiyuk and Fred Warner have fought twice in practice. Second scuffle.#49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) August 2, 2022 Aiyuk and Warner have both solidified […] The post Brandon Aiyuk sounds off after scuffle with Fred Warner, Nick Bosa reacts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
Person
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the 2022 Super Bowl favorites (+650 on FanDuel). The offense is already one of the best in the league and, if reports from Bills training camp are true, Allen will have another weapon this year to go along with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and his stable […] The post Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Rams Sign New Wide Receiver Following Injury Loss

The Los Angeles Rams have signed wide receiver Austin Trammell. The reigning Super Bowl champions made this move in the wake of reports that starting wide receiver Van Jefferson has yet to recover from the knee injury he played through late last season. The Rams waived tight end Kyle Markway...
NFL
Decider.com

‘Thursday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘TNF’ Game of 2022

The 2022 NFL season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 when the Buffalo Bills travel to Los Angeles to battle the Rams. This year’s Thursday Night Football schedule will be a bit different, with Prime Video becoming the first streaming service to score a season-long exclusive national broadcast streaming deal with the NFL. Prime Video will air 15 regular-season TNF games (and one preseason game), with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams

SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Espn#Cooper Kupp Co
NBC Sports

NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension

The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Commissioner Roger Goodell will appoint someone outside the league office to hear the appeal. Robinson issued her recommendation...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate 49ers Injury News

Jordan Matthews is attempting to resuscitate his NFL career with a position change. However, he suffered an unfortunate setback early in training camp. Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports spotted Matthews on crutches Wednesday. His left knee was in a brace. Once a promising young wide receiver for the Philadelphia...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Jarrett Stidham's ex-Pats teammates loved his TD run in Raiders debut

The first competitive football game since February featured several Patriots alumni, so it's only natural that a few New England players tuned in. The Las Vegas Raiders, led by new head coach Josh McDaniels, took on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Here are five key preseason games for 49ers fans to watch

The NFL season is inching closer. If the Hall of Fame Game wasn’t enough to satisfy your football cravings, there’s some good news: the full preseason slate starts next week. OK, so it’s not really what you want to see. Games are mostly filled with backups and practice...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards

Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
NFL
NBC Sports

Willie Snead working out with 49ers

The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
NFL
FOX Sports

Rams? Chiefs? Where will Odell Beckham Jr. sign?

Odell Beckham Jr. went from early Super Bowl hero to unemployed job-seeker in a matter of days. What set off the abrupt turnaround? The worst kind of unforeseen event for an athlete: a major injury. In Beckham's case, a torn ACL late in the second quarter of the Super Bowl.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Early projections for Bruins defense pairings with injuries, and when healthy

The Boston Bruins blue line will be under press pressure early in the 2022-23 NHL season with a couple key players, including No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy, working their way back from offseason surgeries. The Bruins announced in June that McAvoy underwent a left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization procedure with a...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Possible Reinforcements For The Cowboys At Wide Receiver

On Monday, Cowboys WR James Washington suffered a foot injury that put him out of work for 6-10 weeks. This loss is massive. The team will likely be without Micheal Gallup for at least the first few games of the regular season. With Washington going down, the team can look at free agency for some veteran help. They could also continue the trend of replacing a proven veteran with some youth.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list

It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy