Ottawa, IL

Man convicted of 1960 Starved Rock triple murder urging court to expunge his case

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QgQWU_0h2DQdCp00

OTTAWA, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The so-called ‘Starved Rock Killer’ was in court Monday to again make a case that his conviction for 1960 triple murder be expunged.

Chester Weger has been out of prison for two and a half years after the state prisoner review board granted him parole. His attorney Andy Hale wants Weger’s conviction vacated.

“Chester Weger had nothing to do with the Starved Rock Murders," he said.

Hale spoke to WMBD-TV after offering evidence in an Ottawa courtroom from one of the victims.

“People are going to want to change the narrative, oh maybe it was somebody that Chester Weger did the crime with. Ok now we’re going to keep moving the goal posts, now we’re going to change the story."

He said tests on the hair show it’s not Weger's and Hale wants it entered into a national database to find out who really murdered the three women at Starved Rock. The next hearing is in October.

