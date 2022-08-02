ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker, GA

Hugh Howell Marketplace Now 100 Percent Leased With 7 New Tenants

By Caleb J. Spivak
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 3 days ago

Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties Tuesday announced seven new tenants for the Publix Super Markets-anchored Hugh Howell Marketplace in Tucker, Georgia. Currently open to the public, the 89,510-square-foot development is now fully leased, according to the announcement.

The tenants opening at Hugh Howell Marketplace include financial institution Chase Bank , national ice cream shop Cold Stone Creamery , a brick-and-mortar location of local Korean fusion food truck Bite of Korea , nail salon Queen Nail Bar , waxing studio Magical Waxing , jewelry and phone repair business Flawless Repair , and national retailer Batteries Plus .

Serving the surrounding Tucker community and adjacent Smoke Rise neighborhood, new tenants at Hugh Howell Marketplace will continue to open throughout the rest of the summer and into the fall.

“We are pleased to welcome seven exceptional, new tenants to Hugh Howell Marketplace and announce that the center is fully occupied,” Branch Partner Brett Horowitz said. “After breaking ground on Hugh Howell Marketplace in October of 2020, we have been dedicated to providing the residents of Tucker a diverse mix of restaurant, retail and service-oriented tenants that will make the center a convenient, one-stop destination for the community.”

Earlier this year, Branch announced several other tenants that have joined the shopping center including Jersey Mike’s Subs, an American sub sandwich chain, and Buffalo Wild Wings “GO,” a smaller format of the national chain designed specifically for takeout and delivery. Service and healthcare-oriented tenants will include ATI Physical Therapy, The Joint Chiropractic, Scenthound Dog Grooming, and Piedmont Urgent Care.

The center also features a 48,300-square-foot Publix Super Market and American restaurant chain First Watch. A new, more “intimate” concept from Atlanta-based pizza restaurant Antico Pizza Napoletana and gusto!, a local fast-casual restaurant specializing in fresh bowls and wraps , are set to open at the center soon.

In April of this year, Branch sold Hugh Howell Marketplace to Stockbridge , a real estate investment management firm, as a part of a larger portfolio transaction. Branch maintains a minority ownership in the portfolio and handles management and leasing at the property level.

In addition to Hugh Howell Marketplace, Branch is also overseeing the development of five other Publix-anchored shopping centers across the Southeast, including Moncks Corner Marketplace in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.; Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates in Milton, Fla.; Wynnehaven Plaza in Navarre, Fla.; The Market at Hays Farm in Huntsville, Ala.; and Summerhill Station in Atlanta.



