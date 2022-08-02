ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

West Nile Virus found in Lackawanna County

By Nico Rossi
 3 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WRE/WYOU) — The presence of the West Nile virus in a mosquito has been detected in Lackawanna County, Tuesday.

According to a news release, the positive sample was collected in the TrippPark section of Scranton. Lackawanna County had been notified of the positive test results on Tuesday.

Officials say although this is the second positive test result during the summer of 2022, no human cases have been reported in Lackawanna County as of now.

Lackawanna County and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection say they are “responding to the situation” and all residents in the surrounding area are advised to take precautions when heading outdoors.

As it states in the news release, to reduce mosquito habitats by eliminating any standing water around the residence. Birdbath water should be changed on a weekly basis and swimming pools should always be kept clean and chlorinated.

Visit their website to learn more information about West Nile Virus and Pennsylvania’s West Nile Virus Control Program.

Death investigation underway in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
SCRANTON, PA
West Nile virus found in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Even though there are only a few weeks of summer left, mosquitoes are still a concern. According to the Department of Environmental Protection, there are several counties across Pennsylvania where West Nile virus has been found. In northeastern and central Pennsylvania, that includes Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mehmet Oz speaks with Luzerne County veterans

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Luzerne County Friday afternoon. Oz hosted a “Fighting for our heroes” roundtable with local veterans to hear about issues that are most important to them. Veterans and politicians gathered at VFW Post 1227 in Duryea […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Hospitals in Scranton plan merger under one license

SCRANTON, Pa. — A major healthcare provider announced plans to combine two locations in the city of Scranton. Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital will operate under one license, according to a release from Commonwealth Health, the parent company of both facilities. Commonwealth Health owns both Regional...
SCRANTON, PA
Scranton hospitals propose joining together under one license

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Michael Curran, CEO of both the Moses Taylor Hospital and the Regional Hospital of Scranton, sent in a request to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the two Scranton based hospitals to work under one license. Under a joint license, Moses Taylor would focus in obstetrics and senior mental health services, […]
SCRANTON, PA
Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Do you pronounce Wilkes-Barre correctly?

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A quick Google search of the place the Eyewitness News studio and the Times Leader Media Group call home. Yields dozens of forums where people have openly discussed the pronunciation of the Diamond City. Eleven letters made from two names separated by a hyphen sounds simple, right? “Wilkes barre,” said […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
