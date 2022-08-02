West Nile Virus found in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WRE/WYOU) — The presence of the West Nile virus in a mosquito has been detected in Lackawanna County, Tuesday.

According to a news release, the positive sample was collected in the TrippPark section of Scranton. Lackawanna County had been notified of the positive test results on Tuesday.

Officials say although this is the second positive test result during the summer of 2022, no human cases have been reported in Lackawanna County as of now.

Lackawanna County and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection say they are “responding to the situation” and all residents in the surrounding area are advised to take precautions when heading outdoors.

As it states in the news release, to reduce mosquito habitats by eliminating any standing water around the residence. Birdbath water should be changed on a weekly basis and swimming pools should always be kept clean and chlorinated.

Visit their website to learn more information about West Nile Virus and Pennsylvania’s West Nile Virus Control Program.

