Maryland joins nationwide taskforce to tackle foreign robocalls

Read on wjla.com
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
Hogan threatens feds with legal action over American Legion Bridge delays
Governor Larry Hogan is threatening legal action against the Federal Highway Administration, over its reported plans to delay Maryland’s Traffic Relief Plan.
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
WJLA
What to know about Virginia and Maryland's sales tax holidays
WASHINGTON (7News) — Mark your calendars! Residents in Virginia and Maryland will soon be able to take advantage of sales, tax-free, as back-to-school season approaches. The tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 and ends Sunday, Aug. 7. During the three-day holiday, you can buy qualifying items like school supplies,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends July 31 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending July 31, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
WTOP
Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
Stolen Motorcycle Recovered In Maryland During Special Enforcement Detail
Police in Maryland on a special patrol got more than they bargained for when they busted a rider driving a stolen motorcycle, authorities announced. Washington, DC resident Darrell Allen Davidson, 35, was busted on the stolen ride by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office during a planned safety and speed enforcement operation on Budds Creek Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
wnav.com
Route 32 Lane Expansion Officially Open
Governor Larry Hogan cut the ribbon on a widened 6-mile stretch of Route 32 that has needed improvement. The stretch of roadway is in Howard County and is part of a 5-plus year project to widen MD 32, which was 2 lanes & is now a 4-lane divided highway. Fort Meade and other federal cyber security facilities and the residential areas that support them are all along Route 32. The Governor announced plans to improve Route 32 in January of 2016. The improvements are meant to lessen the possibility of head-on collisions and improve the flow of traffic.
WTOP
Virginia, Maryland to hold tax-free holidays in August
August has some perks for shoppers hitting the stores in Virginia and Maryland. Both states are holding their tax-free holidays soon. Virginia’s three-day “tax holiday” is from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7. Maryland’s is Aug. 14 through Aug. 20. D.C. no longer holds its tax holidays...
Four Charged For Mail Theft In Maryland After Being Busted With USPS Keys: DOJ
Four from Maryland are facing mail theft charges after being busted in possession of USPS service keys, federal officials announced. A federal grand jury in Maryland returned an indictment charging four suspects with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
fox5dc.com
BGE warns customers: 'Scammers working harder than ever'
BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) is warning customers to beware of scammers. Maryland’s largest gas and electric utility company released a notice Thursday notifying people that scammers are aggressively targeting customers in new ways. According to BGE, swindlers take advantage of the hot summer months to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Maryland casino generate $181.5 million in July, setting new state record
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland casino generated $181.5 million last month, setting a new state record, the Maryland Lottery said Friday. MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County earned the most revenue with $77,236,753. It was a 6.8% increase from July 2021. Maryland Live! in Hanover placed second with $61,571,273....
Survivors of abuse in Catholic Church demand attorney general release findings
BALTIMORE -- For nearly four years, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has been investigating allegations of widespread sex abuse against children within the Catholic Church. But survivors who said they endured the abuse decades ago tell WJZ they are tired of waiting for answers and they're worried time is running out. These survivors want Attorney General Brian Frosh to release the findings of his investigation into child sex abuse because it's been almost four years. Members of the group SNAP - The Survivor's Network of Those Abused by Priests - also want indictments for priests who allegedly abused...
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
WTOP
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Inmates at DC Jail create projects with ideas on how to cut gun violence
WASHINGTON (7News) — With gun violence rampant in the city, some of the teachers at the DC jail, decided to do something different—project based learning. The project: What should society do to cut gun violence in DC?. Dr. Amy Lopez said the technique has been used in schools,...
wypr.org
State cuts cost for medical marijuana patient ID cards
Maryland’s Medical Cannabis Commission took one step to reduce the cost for patients seeking medical marijuana. The state commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a change which cuts the cost of a medical marijuana patient identification card from $50 to $25 and extends renewal from three years to six years. The cost to produce the cards has decreased in the past five years, according to the commission. And patients have complained about the process, officials said.
WTOP
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
mocoshow.com
PNC To Close 127 In-Store Branches at Grocery Stores Across Five States, Including Maryland (Locations Not Yet Named)
PNC is closing “about 127 in-store branches at Giant Food and Stop & Shop supermarkets in Maryland, Virginia and the District as well as in New Jersey and Delaware”, according to a report by the Washington Business Journal. The Pittsburgh-based bank will close these branches in waves throughout 2023, according to the report, but has not mentioned which specific branches will be closing.
Comments / 0