Eagle County seeks energy program workers to increase efficiency for county residents

Eagle County Paramedic Services this week issued the following press release on its agreement with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) program:. On July 1, 2022 Eagle County Paramedic Services (ECPS) entered into an agreement with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) program to act as the fiscal agent until the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) allocates this role. The signing of HB22-1251 established the Office of Cardiac Arrest Management and went into effect on July 1, 2022; the office is projected to be staffed and functioning in fall 2022.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO