Eagle County seeks energy program workers to increase efficiency for county residents

Eagle County Paramedic Services partners with Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival program
Eagle County Paramedic Services this week issued the following press release on its agreement with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) program:. On July 1, 2022 Eagle County Paramedic Services (ECPS) entered into an agreement with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) program to act as the fiscal agent until the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) allocates this role. The signing of HB22-1251 established the Office of Cardiac Arrest Management and went into effect on July 1, 2022; the office is projected to be staffed and functioning in fall 2022.
Vail Council votes 6-1 to approve emergency ordinance blocking Booth Heights permits
The Vail Town Council on Tuesday approved “Emergency Ord. No. 16, Re: Suspending Issuance of Permits for Booth Heights Property,” by a vote of 6 to 1. The action was taken on the controversial and previously approved Vail Resorts’ workforce housing project in East Vail to protect a local herd of bighorn sheep, which company officials vowed they will do in building the complex. The town is pursuing condemnation of Vail Resorts’ land. For more on town and ski company debate over the issue, go to the Colorado Sun.
Rare, 300-year-old Yemenite Torah dedicated to B’nai Vail congregation
B’nai Vail this week issued the following press release on the recent dedication of a rare, 300-year-old Yemenite Torah to its congregation:. A rare 300-year-old deerskin Torah from Yemen was recently dedicated to B’nai Vail in Vail, Colo., on Saturday, July 30 and was celebrated at the top of the mountain in Vail. B’nai Vail members, Marc and Rhonda Strauss, donated the Torah to the congregation where it will live eternally.
