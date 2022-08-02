ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurses Union President Says Strike Still An Option

(St. Paul, MN) — The president of the Minnesota Nursing Association says a strike is still an option as contract negotiations continue to drag. About 15-thousand nurses in Minnesota are currently working without a contract. Many nurses say they are facing burnout from being over scheduled and dealing with excessive patient loads. The union is asking for increased wages and more paid time off. Contract talks began in mid-March between the union and each of the four hospital systems in the Twin Cities Hospitals Group.
Nurses Association Reacts to Report of Adverse Events

The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) is reacting to this week's report from the state Health Department showing that adverse events and instances of patient harm rose significantly last year. MNA President Mary Turner says that while the report is troubling…. "This report in one sense is like total justification...
Minnesota State Fair Featuring New Brews And Beverages

(Falcon Heights, MN) — The 2022 Minnesota State Fair will feature new brews and beverages. The Great Minnesota Get Together will have 46 new specialty brews and beverages. New choices include the Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie, Baklava Cream Ale, and the Fair Mullet. Honored classics will also return.
