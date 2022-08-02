Read on kxlp941.com
Nurses Union President Says Strike Still An Option
(St. Paul, MN) — The president of the Minnesota Nursing Association says a strike is still an option as contract negotiations continue to drag. About 15-thousand nurses in Minnesota are currently working without a contract. Many nurses say they are facing burnout from being over scheduled and dealing with excessive patient loads. The union is asking for increased wages and more paid time off. Contract talks began in mid-March between the union and each of the four hospital systems in the Twin Cities Hospitals Group.
Candidates for governor cross swords over crime at close of FarmFest debate
The two major rivals for Minnesota governor held off until closing statements at yesterday’s Farmfest debate to slug-it-out over Minnesota’s troubling crime rate. Republican Scott Jensen says, more cops on the street and judges who stick to mandated sentences:. “This has gotta stop, folks. There was a teenage...
Nurses Association Reacts to Report of Adverse Events
The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) is reacting to this week’s report from the state Health Department showing that adverse events and instances of patient harm rose significantly last year. MNA President Mary Turner says that while the report is troubling…. “This report in one sense is like total justification...
Both sides firing political shots before today’s Walz/Jensen debate at Farmfest
Political shots are flying from both campaigns, even before Governor Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen take the debate stage this morning (1030am) at Farmfest near Redwood Falls:. Jensen released his Rural Minnesota plan Tuesday, pledging to make state agencies more responsive on permits, build out rural broadband, support...
Minnesota State Fair Featuring New Brews And Beverages
(Falcon Heights, MN) — The 2022 Minnesota State Fair will feature new brews and beverages. The Great Minnesota Get Together will have 46 new specialty brews and beverages. New choices include the Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie, Baklava Cream Ale, and the Fair Mullet. Honored classics will also return. Related...
MN gov’t response to COVID sparks flash point at Farmfest governor candidate debate
Government’s response to the COVID pandemic hit a flash point in today’s (Wed) governor candidate debate at Farmfest when Republican challenger Scott Jensen and Democratic incumbent Tim Walz were asked, how will you make sure more seniors in care facilities can stay close to home? Walz pointed a finger at Senate Republicans:
