numberfire.com
Willi Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Thursday night
Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Castro will watch from the bench after Daz Cameron was announced as Detroit's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a 3.1% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Arraez made three starts against southpaws in the last five games, but the Twins are taking him out of the order Wednesday afternoon. Jorge Polanco will shift to second base while Byron Buxton (knee) returns to be the designated hitter and leadoff man.
numberfire.com
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman on Pirates' bench Thursday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates appear to be giving Newman a routine breather. Tucupita Marcano will cover the leadoff spot and second base while Greg Allen replaces Newman in the lineup to play center field and hit seventh.
numberfire.com
Cardinals starting Tyler O'Neil (leg) in left field on Wednesday night
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neil (leg) is batting fifth in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. O'Neil will man left field after Corey Dickerson was rested versus their division rivals. In a matchup against left-hander Justin Steele, our models project O'Neil to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Cardinals starting Yadier Molina behind the plate on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will catch on Thursday night after Andrew Knizner was given the night off in St. Louis. numberFire's models project Molina to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Frank Schwindel finding seat for Cubs Friday afternoon
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Schwindel went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Patrick Wisdom will move to first base while Zach McKinstry starts on third and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo scratched on Friday, Aaron Hicks to start
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. After Rizzo was scratched on Friday night, Aaron Hicks will start in center field and bat ninth while Aaron Judge shifts to right, Matt Carpenter handles designated hitting duties, Gleyber Torres shifts to second, and DJ LeMahieu starts at first.
Dodgers News: Padres Pitchers Makes Bold Claim About LA and New San Diego Roster
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is confident that San Diego's trade deadline acquisitions have pulled San Diego even with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Leon will start at catcher after Gary Sanchez was benched at home on Friday night. In a matchup against Toronto's right-hander Jose Berrios, Leon's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
numberfire.com
Twins starting Tim Beckham at first base on Friday
Minnesota Twins infielder Tim Beckham is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Beckham will man first base after Luis Arraez was positioned at second, Jorge Polanco was named Minnesota's designated hitter, and Byron Buxton was given the night off. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Berrios,...
numberfire.com
Max Stassi batting fifth in Los Angeles' Friday lineup
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is starting in Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Stassi will catch against his division rivals after Kurt Suzuki was given a breather on Friday night. In a matchup against Mariners' left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Stassi to score 10.1 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Jorge Alfaro starting Friday night for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Alfaro for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Tigers starting Akil Baddoo in left field on Friday night
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Baddoo will take over in left field after Victor Reyes was picked as Friday's designated hitter and Miguel Cabrera was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Corey Kluber, our models project Baddoo to score...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Miguel Vargas handling designated hitting duties on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Miguel Vargas is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Vargas will make his second appearance at designated hitter after James Outman was optioned to Triple-A. numberFire's models project Vargas to score 6.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
