Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Here’s how an MLB analyst graded the Red Sox trade for Eric Hosmer
"It's also kind of a head scratcher." The Red Sox defeated the Astros 2-1 on Tuesday with Rafael Devers driving in both Boston runs in his return to the lineup. And Tuesday was another busy day for the Red Sox front office, as Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer prior to the MLB trade deadline.
Willi Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Thursday night
Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Castro will watch from the bench after Daz Cameron was announced as Detroit's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a 3.1% barrel rate and a...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres
Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Arraez made three starts against southpaws in the last five games, but the Twins are taking him out of the order Wednesday afternoon. Jorge Polanco will shift to second base while Byron Buxton (knee) returns to be the designated hitter and leadoff man.
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
Veteran MLB Shortstop Released On Thursday Afternoon
With the MLB trade deadline now behind us, some teams are trimming the fat off their rosters ahead of this final stretch of games. That trimming has led to the release of one notable veteran shortstop. According to Philadelphia Phillies insider Matt Gelb, the Phillies have released 11-year veteran Didi...
Kevin Newman on Pirates' bench Thursday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates appear to be giving Newman a routine breather. Tucupita Marcano will cover the leadoff spot and second base while Greg Allen replaces Newman in the lineup to play center field and hit seventh.
Cardinals starting Tyler O'Neil (leg) in left field on Wednesday night
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neil (leg) is batting fifth in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. O'Neil will man left field after Corey Dickerson was rested versus their division rivals. In a matchup against left-hander Justin Steele, our models project O'Neil to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
Cardinals starting Yadier Molina behind the plate on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will catch on Thursday night after Andrew Knizner was given the night off in St. Louis. numberFire's models project Molina to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Frank Schwindel finding seat for Cubs Friday afternoon
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Schwindel went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Patrick Wisdom will move to first base while Zach McKinstry starts on third and bats seventh.
Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo scratched on Friday, Aaron Hicks to start
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. After Rizzo was scratched on Friday night, Aaron Hicks will start in center field and bat ninth while Aaron Judge shifts to right, Matt Carpenter handles designated hitting duties, Gleyber Torres shifts to second, and DJ LeMahieu starts at first.
