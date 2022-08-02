ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman attacked during domestic incident stabs, kills boyfriend in Dayton apartment, police say

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
DAYTON — A woman who was attacked by her boyfriend fatally stabbed him inside an apartment building Friday night, according to Dayton police.

Police: Teen dies after being accidently shot by brother in Dayton Monday night

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Rugby Road Friday around 10 p.m., according to a Dayton police incident report.

Dayton police Major Brian Johns described the incident as a “ongoing domestic violence situation” that started with a man attacking his girlfriend at the apartment.

“She got a knife as he broke into her apartment and she stabbed him, and he died,” Johns told News Center 7 during a Dayton police media availability Tuesday.

Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund

The name of the man has not been released by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The woman who stabbed him has not been arrested and is not currently facing charges. Dayton police are continuing their investigation and will present findings to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors will determine if the woman acted in self-defense, Johns said.

The man and woman had been involved in a prior domestic incident, Johns said.

Additional details were not released. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

Comments / 8

Cornelius Burnett
2d ago

I knew this guy personally… she did the right thing nevertheless it’s sad situation.

