Serial entrepreneur Natalia Wolters envisions new paths for the small businesses with her new project WEB3STERS

Read on www.getnews.info
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice month
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in Miami
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in Miami
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
Music Icons Chayanne & Ivy Queen Added to Billboard Latin Music Week’s Star-Studded Talent LineupMiami, FL
Enjoy Horse Racing & Food Tastings at Gulfstream Park's Taste at the Track Themed Tasting SeriesMiami, FL
Comments / 0