Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.・
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
BBC
Major NHS computer outage caused by cyber attack
A major outage of some NHS services across the UK was caused by a cyber-attack, it has been confirmed. Advanced, a firm that provides digital services for NHS 111, said the attack occurred at 07:00 BST on Thursday. The attack impacted the NHS 111 phone service, and prevented patients being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
U.K.・
BBC
Amazon warehouse staff in Tilbury walk out over 35p an hour pay rise
Staff at an Amazon warehouse have staged a walkout over a 35p an hour pay increase offer. Workers left the depot in Tilbury, Essex, on Wednesday and Thursday as they sought a rise of £2 an hour. The GMB union said the rise asked for would better match the...
BBC
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
Comments / 0