Daily Mail

'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move

The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
HEALTH
BBC

Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat

A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Major NHS computer outage caused by cyber attack

A major outage of some NHS services across the UK was caused by a cyber-attack, it has been confirmed. Advanced, a firm that provides digital services for NHS 111, said the attack occurred at 07:00 BST on Thursday. The attack impacted the NHS 111 phone service, and prevented patients being...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted

The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
U.K.
BBC

Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents

A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
PUBLIC SAFETY

