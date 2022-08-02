ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Clearfield (CLFD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Zacks.com

This 1 Basic Materials Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th

POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days. Portland General Electric Company Price and Consensus. Portland General Electric Company price-consensus-chart | Portland General Electric Company...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th

SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days. Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote. Portland General Electric Company (. POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Computer Task Group (CTG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

CTG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.14%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Stratasys (SSYS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

SSYS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 2 cents per share, which compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents per share. The bottom line improved significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 2 cents per share. The company’s revenues jumped...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Fortinet's (FTNT) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Match

FTNT - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 24 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 19 cents per share. Total revenues of $1.03 billion matched the Zacks Consensus estimate while...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

DXC Technology (DXC) Stock Plunges 6% on Q1 Earnings Miss

DXC - Free Report) shares plunged 5.8% in Wednesday’s extended trading session following the IT services provider’s report of lower-than-expected earnings results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The company reported first-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 75 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 82 cents.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Envista (NVST) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

NVST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.35%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

What's in Store for American International's (AIG) Q2 Earnings?

AIG - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.23 per share, which indicates a decline of 19.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Meanwhile, our estimate suggests earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 in the to-be-reported quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

ZYME - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.97 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.93. This compares to loss of $1.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Entegris (ENTG) Stock?

ENTG - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Aug 19, 2022 $90.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

NUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.53%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Q2 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Down

MYGN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted EPS of 2 cents. However, the metric plunged 66.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 12 cents. The quarter’s adjustments exclude certain...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Wayfair (W) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

W - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.94 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.89. This compares to earnings of $1.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

NLight (LASR) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

LASR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this laser maker would...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
STOCKS

