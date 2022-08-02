ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Arroyo Grande police chief is one of three CA officers to complete FBI course

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGF4H_0h2DH6Sy00

Arroyo Grande Police Chief Michael Martinez is one of three California officers to graduate from a recent FBI training course, the department said Tuesday.

The National Command Course is offered to agencies with no more than 50 sworn officers and is designed to show chief executives the latest trends in law enforcement.

Participants are selected through a nomination and application process across the U.S. This year, 46 police chiefs were selected to attend. Martinez was selected to represent the FBI's Los Angeles field office, and the agency covered the cost for him to attend.

Training topics included threat assessment, recruitment and retention, officer wellness, organizational integrity, leadership and constitutional issues in policing, the Arroyo Grande Police Department said in a release.

The National Command Course is the third to be offered since the program began in 2020.

