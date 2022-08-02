ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Higher Pay and Shorter Work Weeks Ratified, as Town Tries to Slow Worker Exodus

 3 days ago
eastendbeacon.com

Southold Votes To Go Ahead with Housing Fund Referendum; Riverhead Declines

Pictured Above "The Cottages" in Mattituck, a 20-year-old owner-occupied affordable housing complex that has proved to be a rare success in Southold Town's fight for affordable housing. Members of the Southold Town Board voted 5-1 to put a referendum on this November's ballot on whether to create...
SOUTHOLD, NY
Nazi Litterbug(s) In Nassau

Nazi Litterbug(s) In Nassau

Late-nite hate cruise leaves antisemitic, antitransgender trash on lawns. Nassau police and lawmakers are looking for answers about the party or parties responsible for distributing fliers containing antisemitic, antitransgender disinformation in three Nassau County communities in July. The Nassau County Police Department says that one or more people in a...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
East Quogue, NY
Water Mill, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Manhattan, NY
Riverhead, NY
Southampton, NY
Montauk, NY
Hampton Bays, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Bridgehampton, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead will not seek to establish half-percent transfer tax to fund affordable housing

There will be no ballot referendum this year in Riverhead to add a half-percent real estate transfer tax to build revenue for town-sponsored affordable housing opportunities, as the Town Board has determined that the town has enough affordable housing and the state law allowing East End towns to create a "community housing fund" is not meant for Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Southampton ZBA Rejects Appeal Of 230 Elm Street Building Permit

Neighbors of the former Polish Hall at 230 Elm Street, the new home of catering company Elegant Affairs, had asked the Southampton Village Zoning Board of Appeals to throw out... more. The July 26 meeting of the Southampton Town Board brought a number of discussions to ... 3 Aug 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Firefighters on the March in East Northport

The East Northport Fire Department launched its annual firemen's fair and parade Wednesday with a march up Larkfield Road. Firefighters from several departments joined the parade on foot or by truck, including a drum corps from Kings Park, and members of the Commack, Greenlawn, Northport, Centerport and units. Town...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
Thomas Moore
PIX11

American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities

LONG ISLAND, New York (PIX11) — A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile, authorities said Thursday. The gator, dubbed Zachary, was turned over to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police and the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Town Board authorizes purchase of new Town Hall complex, sets hearing on proposed battery energy storage code: Aug. 2 meeting recap

The Riverhead Town Board Tuesday authorized the $20 million purchase of the Peconic Bay Medical Center's Second Street campus for use as a new Town Hall. The board also authorized borrowing in the amount of $21.5 million, $20 million to cover the purchase and $1.5 million to cover costs of improvements and renovations at the new site.
RIVERHEAD, NY
eastendbeacon.com

LWV to Host Republican Congressional Primary Debate

In advance of the early voting dates of Aug. 13 through Aug. 21 and the New York State primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will be holding a Republican Congressional candidates primary debate on Zoom on Monday, August 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Southampton Town's SEA-TV.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Long Island man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months in prison

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years.  Robert Fehring, 74, of Bayport, pleaded guilty in February. Many of the letters he sent from 2013 to 2021 contained threats to kill or injure recipients.
BAYPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident

Hildebrandt's, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
SEA CLIFF, NY
27east.com

Water Hogs Of The Hamptons, 2022

The Suffolk County Water Authority is pleading with South Fork homeowners to reduce the watering of their properties because low pressure in the lines threatens the ability of firefighters to deliver water to their hoses. Thousands of homeowners would have to voluntarily adjust their watering schedules. Meanwhile a handful of...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Foodstuffs: Restaurant Building Sold, Provence On Shelter Island, Jam And Honey Contest, New Springs Tavern And Cookie Day

Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of the Hamptons Commercial Real Estate Team have announced the recent sale of 1742 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor-Turnpike in Sag Harbor. The property, most recently Ed's Lobster House, was the former home of Bay Burger restaurant and was owned by Joe and Liza Tremblay and John Landes. It sold for $3,300,000. The buyers of the site are the owners of Goldberg's — cousins Marc Goldberg and Paul Wayne.
SAG HARBOR, NY
TBR News Media

Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown

A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
SMITHTOWN, NY
CBS New York

Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

