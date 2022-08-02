ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moriches, NY

East Moriches Brother, Sister Were First Place Male, Female Finishers In Jordan’s Run

 3 days ago
Two heroes, and one captain who should’ve been ashamed

The beach is cut by the razory ice-wind — the wreck-guns sound,. The tempest lulls — the moon comes floundering through the drifts. A tall obelisk rises from the heart of Rockville Cemetery, the Lynbrook burial ground that dates back to the earliest days of our nation. It remembers the 139 souls lost in a pair of shipwrecks — just weeks apart — off the shore of Long Island. The Bristol and the Mexico, filled primarily with Irish immigrants seeking a life away from the Great Famine, were claimed by the freezing waters in 1836 and the beginning of 1837.
LYNBROOK, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
Jordan, NY
Hampton Bays, NY
East Moriches, NY
Foodstuffs: Restaurant Building Sold, Provence On Shelter Island, Jam And Honey Contest, New Springs Tavern And Cookie Day

Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of the Hamptons Commercial Real Estate Team have announced the recent sale of 1742 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor-Turnpike in Sag Harbor. The property, most recently Ed’s Lobster House, was the former home of Bay Burger restaurant and was owned by Joe and Liza Tremblay and John Landes. It sold for $3,300,000. The buyers of the site are the owners of Goldberg’s — cousins Marc Goldberg and Paul Wayne.
SAG HARBOR, NY
Hamptons Box Club Sends A Piece of the Hamptons Worldwide

During the pandemic, Tessa Kohr was virtually attending Sacred Heart University from her childhood home in East Hampton, and her mother, Nicole DiSunno, wanted to create an opportunity that could... more. An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four ... 3 Aug 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Alive by the Bay

On Tuesday, July 26, downtown Bay Shore was blocked off from 5 to 9 p.m. for Alive by the Bay, an arts, music, dining, and entertainment event that is free for the community. The night featured music from Captain Jack, Tim Mooney and Friends, and Rich Mahogany and Kyle Fitzpatrick. The next and final Alive by the Bay will be on Tuesday, Aug. 16, with a rain date of Aug. 23.
BAY SHORE, NY
Sag Harbor To Retain Control Over Gas Ball Parking Lot

Sag Harbor Village Mayor Jim Larocca announced this week that the village and developer Adam Potter had reached a deal whereby the village will retain control of the municipal parking... more. Four members of the Sag Harbor community are circulating a letter requesting that the Village ... 3 Aug 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
Long Island man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months in prison

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years.  Robert Fehring, 74, of Bayport, pleaded guilty in February. Many of the letters he sent from 2013 to 2021 contained threats to […]
BAYPORT, NY
Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident

Hildebrandt’s, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
SEA CLIFF, NY
Man arrested for North Bellport shooting

Suffolk County Police have arrested Shati Smith for the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022, police said in a press release. Smith was arrested by law enforcement officers in Newport News, Virginia on an arrest warrant...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Man Struck, Killed By Train In Shinnecock Hills

Rafal Stoklosa, 45, of Southampton was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Long Island Rail Road train. MTA officials said their police were continuing the investigation on... more. The July 26 meeting of the Southampton Town Board brought a number of discussions to ... 3 Aug 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Active shark fishing season arrives in Queens

Multiple shark sightings have forced beaches to close in the Rockaways this summer, but it’s also welcome news for fishing charters that specialize in shark fishing. Open ocean fishing excursions happen not only off the coast of Florida. The excursion also happens six miles off the coast of Rockaway Beach.
QUEENS, NY
Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
MINEOLA, NY
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.3.22

• We’re expecting sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 87 degrees and a north wind around 6 miles per hour, becoming west in the afternoon. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 71. Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 91 and heat index values as high as 95. Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

