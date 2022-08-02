East Moriches Brother, Sister Were First Place Male, Female Finishers In Jordan’s Run

Read on www.27east.com
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffStony Brook, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaSouthampton, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsWater Mill, NY
Weiss is nice: Commack QB wins first ever Long Island Quarterback Challenge
On most days, it is hard to wipe the smile off the face of Commack junior Jeremy Weiss. After his dazzling performance against the best quarterbacks on Long Island this past Sunday, it now might well be pretty darn impossible. Weiss bested 11 of the finest high school signal callers...
Herald Community Newspapers
Two heroes, and one captain who should’ve been ashamed
The beach is cut by the razory ice-wind — the wreck-guns sound,. The tempest lulls — the moon comes floundering through the drifts. A tall obelisk rises from the heart of Rockville Cemetery, the Lynbrook burial ground that dates back to the earliest days of our nation. It remembers the 139 souls lost in a pair of shipwrecks — just weeks apart — off the shore of Long Island. The Bristol and the Mexico, filled primarily with Irish immigrants seeking a life away from the Great Famine, were claimed by the freezing waters in 1836 and the beginning of 1837.
2 sharks caught by fisherman at Smith Point County Park
The sharks were released back into the water.
27east.com
Brooks Studio Collapsing, Cannot Be Saved As Is, Engineer Tells East Hampton Officials
An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four structures on the property formerly owned by the late abstract expressionist artists James Brooks and... more. The Suffolk County Water Authority declared a water emergency across the East End this week ... by Michael Wright.
27east.com
Foodstuffs: Restaurant Building Sold, Provence On Shelter Island, Jam And Honey Contest, New Springs Tavern And Cookie Day
Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of the Hamptons Commercial Real Estate Team have announced the recent sale of 1742 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor-Turnpike in Sag Harbor. The property, most recently Ed’s Lobster House, was the former home of Bay Burger restaurant and was owned by Joe and Liza Tremblay and John Landes. It sold for $3,300,000. The buyers of the site are the owners of Goldberg’s — cousins Marc Goldberg and Paul Wayne.
27east.com
Hamptons Box Club Sends A Piece of the Hamptons Worldwide
During the pandemic, Tessa Kohr was virtually attending Sacred Heart University from her childhood home in East Hampton, and her mother, Nicole DiSunno, wanted to create an opportunity that could... more. An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four ... 3 Aug 2022...
islipbulletin.net
Alive by the Bay
On Tuesday, July 26, downtown Bay Shore was blocked off from 5 to 9 p.m. for Alive by the Bay, an arts, music, dining, and entertainment event that is free for the community. The night featured music from Captain Jack, Tim Mooney and Friends, and Rich Mahogany and Kyle Fitzpatrick. The next and final Alive by the Bay will be on Tuesday, Aug. 16, with a rain date of Aug. 23.
27east.com
Sag Harbor To Retain Control Over Gas Ball Parking Lot
Sag Harbor Village Mayor Jim Larocca announced this week that the village and developer Adam Potter had reached a deal whereby the village will retain control of the municipal parking... more. Four members of the Sag Harbor community are circulating a letter requesting that the Village ... 3 Aug 2022...
27east.com
Tragedy Spurs Effort To Address Encroachments On Town Line Road; Sagaponack To Look At Sidewalk
In the wake of the death of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle on Town Line Road last month, both East Hampton Town and Sagaponack Village plan to examine encroachments... more. Fire swept through a house rented to a family of five from Maryland at 3 ... by Staff Writer.
Long Island man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months in prison
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years. Robert Fehring, 74, of Bayport, pleaded guilty in February. Many of the letters he sent from 2013 to 2021 contained threats to […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident
Hildebrandt’s, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
longislandadvance.net
Man arrested for North Bellport shooting
Suffolk County Police have arrested Shati Smith for the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022, police said in a press release. Smith was arrested by law enforcement officers in Newport News, Virginia on an arrest warrant...
27east.com
Man Struck, Killed By Train In Shinnecock Hills
Rafal Stoklosa, 45, of Southampton was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Long Island Rail Road train. MTA officials said their police were continuing the investigation on... more. The July 26 meeting of the Southampton Town Board brought a number of discussions to ... 3 Aug 2022...
Long Island woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list.
Soak up every second of summertime at Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches
Silly Lily has been in business for over 80 years on Long Island.
ALERT CENTER: Man charged, extradited to New York in fatal North Bellport drive-by shooting
Police say Shati Smith was arrested in the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022.
NY1
Active shark fishing season arrives in Queens
Multiple shark sightings have forced beaches to close in the Rockaways this summer, but it’s also welcome news for fishing charters that specialize in shark fishing. Open ocean fishing excursions happen not only off the coast of Florida. The excursion also happens six miles off the coast of Rockaway Beach.
Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
Blood drives held in honor of Scott Martella, Bellone aide killed in crash
Blood drives were held across Suffolk County Wednesday in honor of a Suffolk County government worker killed in a crash.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.3.22
• We’re expecting sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 87 degrees and a north wind around 6 miles per hour, becoming west in the afternoon. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 71. Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 91 and heat index values as high as 95. Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
