ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Robinhood cutting 23% of staff, CEO says. ‘We overhired’

By Taylor Locke
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOEV8_0h2DEIRA00

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev announced on Tuesday that the company will reduce its headcount by approximately 23% after recent turmoil.

The layoffs will fall heavily on operations, marketing, and program management departments, according to Tenev. On a Tuesday afternoon call with reporters, the CEO provided further context and took blame for the situation.

“The reality is we overhired…I approved and took responsibility for how we staffed in the past couple of years,” said Tenev. “I anticipated that what we saw in 2020 and 2021 in terms of market conditions would last longer than it turned out to last.”

All of this comes a day before Robinhood planned to announce second quarter earnings, and at a time when the company’s share price has been in a prolonged slump. After going public at $38, Robinhood shares briefly soared but have been trading below $10 for months.

In light of the layoffs news, Robinhood chose to issue its earnings a day early. The company announced revenues from options and equities transactions had declined, but that crypto revenue was up 7%.

Robinhood’s woes have come as the company figures out how to translate a surge in trading during the pandemic, including a rush among customers to buy crypto, into a long-term business strategy. The challenge has proved especially acute as trading volumes across all markets have dropped significantly.

In a blog post published Tuesday afternoon, Tenev also cited “additional deterioration of the macro environment, with inflation at 40-year highs accompanied by a broad crypto market crash. This has further reduced customer trading activity and assets under custody.”

Even so, Tenev and Robinhood CFO Jason Warnick remain upbeat about the company’s future.

Despite its troubles, Warnick noted, Robinhood has no interest in being acquired, “and to the contrary of being acquired, we actually think that we should be looking more aggressively at opportunities to acquire other companies that would help speed our innovation and delivery of products to customers,” he said on the call.

Looking ahead, the company continues to see crypto as a “big opportunity,” Warnick said. Separately, it aims to expand with other products—including one involving retirement.

This story was updated several times to reflect breaking developments.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vlad Tenev
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply

Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Marketing
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
Distractify

Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave

Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

181K+
Followers
8K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy