Mount Airy, GA

Northeastern Georgian

Salon owner provides cuts for kids

A local salon owner wants students in Habersham County to start off the school year on the right foot and has collected haircut vouchers for counselors to distribute. Dusti Casey, who opened Renown Artistry Beauty Studio in Clarkesville in June, said she had a personal desire to help out the community in any way she could.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Northeastern Georgian

UNG awards Wilbanks Medal of Honor Memorial scholarships

The Hilliard A. Wilbanks Foundation is pleased to share the awarding of the Capt. Hilliard A. Wilbanks Medal of Honor Memorial Scholarship, presented to three University of North Georgia ROTC Cadets at the annual Corps of Cadets Military Awards Ceremony in March. In 2018, a partnership was formed with the...
CLEVELAND, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Watch out for our kids

Habersham County Schools returned to session today, and Tallulah Falls School will return Monday. Our kids will be back on buses and the hustle and bustle of the daily school routine will be upon us once more. The safety of our children was a major issue this summer in the...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Northeastern Georgian

I miss biscuits

To the editor: I lived in Habersham on and off from 1993 until 2015, and I just want to say now that I’ve moved away to Florida, I really miss the area restaurants that serve homemade biscuits. I miss the ones local to Habersham and also the chain restaurants with breakfast offerings featuring biscuits. I know I can’t name names, but one I really miss has a name related to cow milk products and a royal title given to female rulers.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Time to ring the bell

The Habersham County School district is looking forward to the 2022-2023 school year with optimism as they enter it with the same mission as the past 11 years – “Success for All Students.” …
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Northeastern Georgian

United Way kicks off year Saturday

The United Way is hosting a kickoff event Saturday in Cornelia to let folks know what they are all about. The fun runs from noon to 9 p.m. downtown and includes all kinds of fun, starting with an…
CORNELIA, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Mt. Airy holds line on longtime millage rate

Mt. Airy is not used to tax increases, having maintained its millage rate for more than 30 years. But the Town Council debated whether it was time to finally make that move Monday before ending a…
MOUNT AIRY, GA
Northeastern Georgian

County not alone with undervalued properties

• Last in a two-part series. Disparities between property values and much higher sales figures of commercial lots has aimed an unfavorable spotlight on the Habersham County Tax Assessor’s Office and…
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Safety key as schools in Georgia reopen

With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that...
GEORGIA STATE
Northeastern Georgian

Habersham County leaving money on the table

Undervalued properties contributing to county’s revenue shortfall. • First in a two-part series. Sale prices quickly outpacing fair market values of commercial structures throughout the county has cast a shadow of doubt over the Habersham County Tax Assessor’s…
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Northeastern Georgian

ARDEO task force makes majors drug bust

On July 21, several arrests were made during the execution of search warrants and traffic stops across North Georgia related to a three-month investigation known as “Operation A Team.”. This investigation was conducted by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State...
LULA, GA
