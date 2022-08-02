Read on www.thenortheastgeorgian.com
Northeastern Georgian
Salon owner provides cuts for kids
A local salon owner wants students in Habersham County to start off the school year on the right foot and has collected haircut vouchers for counselors to distribute. Dusti Casey, who opened Renown Artistry Beauty Studio in Clarkesville in June, said she had a personal desire to help out the community in any way she could.
Northeastern Georgian
UNG awards Wilbanks Medal of Honor Memorial scholarships
The Hilliard A. Wilbanks Foundation is pleased to share the awarding of the Capt. Hilliard A. Wilbanks Medal of Honor Memorial Scholarship, presented to three University of North Georgia ROTC Cadets at the annual Corps of Cadets Military Awards Ceremony in March. In 2018, a partnership was formed with the...
Northeastern Georgian
Watch out for our kids
Habersham County Schools returned to session today, and Tallulah Falls School will return Monday. Our kids will be back on buses and the hustle and bustle of the daily school routine will be upon us once more. The safety of our children was a major issue this summer in the...
Northeastern Georgian
I miss biscuits
To the editor: I lived in Habersham on and off from 1993 until 2015, and I just want to say now that I’ve moved away to Florida, I really miss the area restaurants that serve homemade biscuits. I miss the ones local to Habersham and also the chain restaurants with breakfast offerings featuring biscuits. I know I can’t name names, but one I really miss has a name related to cow milk products and a royal title given to female rulers.
Northeastern Georgian
Time to ring the bell
The Habersham County School district is looking forward to the 2022-2023 school year with optimism as they enter it with the same mission as the past 11 years – “Success for All Students.” …
Northeastern Georgian
United Way kicks off year Saturday
The United Way is hosting a kickoff event Saturday in Cornelia to let folks know what they are all about. The fun runs from noon to 9 p.m. downtown and includes all kinds of fun, starting with an…
Northeastern Georgian
Clarkesville awards bids on downtown buildings, talks Sunday alcohol sales
Clarkesville has awarded bids for Washington Street buildings the city paid to restore after they caught fire and sustained significant damage in 2014. Washington Street properties 1404 A and B were…
Northeastern Georgian
Mt. Airy holds line on longtime millage rate
Mt. Airy is not used to tax increases, having maintained its millage rate for more than 30 years. But the Town Council debated whether it was time to finally make that move Monday before ending a…
Northeastern Georgian
County not alone with undervalued properties
• Last in a two-part series. Disparities between property values and much higher sales figures of commercial lots has aimed an unfavorable spotlight on the Habersham County Tax Assessor’s Office and…
Northeastern Georgian
Safety key as schools in Georgia reopen
With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that...
Northeastern Georgian
Habersham County leaving money on the table
Undervalued properties contributing to county’s revenue shortfall. • First in a two-part series. Sale prices quickly outpacing fair market values of commercial structures throughout the county has cast a shadow of doubt over the Habersham County Tax Assessor’s…
Northeastern Georgian
ARDEO task force makes majors drug bust
On July 21, several arrests were made during the execution of search warrants and traffic stops across North Georgia related to a three-month investigation known as “Operation A Team.”. This investigation was conducted by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State...
Northeastern Georgian
County could get summary judgment in discrimination suit
Habersham County gained ground last week toward a resolution of the lawsuit filed by former human resources director Vinitha Robinson more than two years ago. The motion filed by Robinson’s…
