Night Ranger ready to rock Ohio Balloon Fest

MARYSVILLE — Third time’s the charm for Night Ranger at the 2022 All Ohio Balloon Festival, following appearances in 2015 and 2017. Brad Gillis, guitarist of Night Ranger, said he recalls performing at the festival “because of all the crazy balloons I saw.”. He added that in...
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
Football Friday Nite: Gahanna eyes first OCC title in 21 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 15 days remain until the start of high school football in Ohio. One team looking to change the narrative in the Ohio Capital Conference is Gahanna Lincoln, which went 7-3 last year beating Westerville Central in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Pickerington North 20-14 in the second […]
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus

When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!

Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
7 Spots to find Extreme Milkshakes in Columbus

Some time ago, a milkshake stopped being just a milkshake and the extreme, dessert-within-a-dessert milkshake arrived, spilling out of glasses everywhere. Not just a cool, creamy treat, but crowned with more sugar-fueled goodness than just whipped cream and a cherry, grab a spoon and prepare for a sugar coma with these seven spots to find extreme milkshakes in Columbus. (Central Ohio really likes its peanut butter and its Oreos!)
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road...
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, August 5-7, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Check out these blog posts to plan your Summer Fun in Columbus!. Your Essential Guide to Summer in Columbus, Ohio. Free Fountains and Splash...
College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News

When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making. On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.
5 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – July 2022

It was a quieter month for the Central Ohio dining scene with just a handful of debuts in July. Alas there are still new spots to grab a burger, sip on a latte, enjoy some Italian fare and more. What are you excited to try?. Wahlburgers. Columbus’ first Wahlburgers location...
Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
Police in Waverly search for missing girl

WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing. The height of Jordan Grooms is described as 5′ 6″. Officials say she was last seen around 9 p.m. yesterday. Contact the police department at...
Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
Old BWHS turns into new BWMS

SUNBURY — When students return to school on Aug. 17, the former high school will be open as the new middle school for seventh and eighth graders. The new Big Walnut High School (BWHS) at 713 N. Miller Drive opened in January. It was completed after the next-door Prairie Run Elementary (PRE) opened, making for a 295-acre campus.
