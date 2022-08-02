ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Controversial Lehi complex wins board's OK

Reports of a controversial Lehi apartment project’s demise were greatly exaggerated. Last October, residents of the northwest Mesa community thought they had defeated a controversial multifamily development after raising an outcry at a zoning board hearing. The board’s October “no” vote looked like a rare victory for neighborhoods opposing...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 economic development wins for Pinal County

Experts say rising land prices in Maricopa County have forced some companies to look elsewhere, making Pinal County a hot spot for economic development over the last few years. Here are 10 of the biggest economic development wins for Pinal County. : Could Pinal County become the Detroit of electric...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Valley's big dig: Getting ahead of Broadway Curve improvements

As perhaps the most recognizable junction in Arizona, it seems everyone knows the Broadway Curve. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Julie Gadsby has gotten to know it all too well. She is the construction manager for the massive $776 million improvement project surrounding the curve. “For anyone who has...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Taxpayers on hook for $1M in lawyer fees

Arizona taxpayers must pick up the tab for attorneys hired by Republican lawmakers who successfully killed a 2020 voter-approved plan to tax the state’s most wealthy to fund education. In a new ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah said Arizona law entitles the lawyers hired by Senate...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria after strong monsoon storm

GLENDALE, Ariz. - No one was injured after a roof collapsed inside a Bashas' grocery store in Peoria early Thursday morning. Firefighters went to the store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird in response to reports of a gas leak. When they arrived, they found that the back portion of the...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Kari Lake captures Republican nomination for Arizona governor race

PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

City's water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears

New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros

The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Storms impacting portions of northern Arizona; Valley quiet after early morning rain

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Monsoon storms drenched the Phoenix metro area early Thursday morning, causing utility companies, transportation officials and meteorologists to scramble. Storms will continue Thursday with severe weather expected in Flagstaff, Prescott and Kingman through the afternoon and evening.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Investigation Finds, Names the Maricopa County Elections Employee on Video Removing 2020 Election Files from Servers

The Arizona Senate-ordered independent Maricopa County ballot audit of the 2020 presidential election revealed questionable findings, including a Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) employee captured on video deleting – or what officials stated later was archiving – hundreds of thousands of files from an election server the day before that server was to be turned over to the audit. Investigative journalist Lara Logan and technology expert Matt Van Bibber stated at a recent election security forum hosted by We the People AZ Alliance that the employee has been identified, along with a couple of his co-workers who allowed him access into the election server room.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Snared: How a South Phoenix Kid Got 16 Years in the Slammer for One Ounce of Weed

There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.
PHOENIX, AZ

