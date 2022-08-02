Read on northcentralnews.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Fan Favorite Restaurant Closing This WeekendGreyson FChandler, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
East Valley Tribune
Controversial Lehi complex wins board's OK
Reports of a controversial Lehi apartment project’s demise were greatly exaggerated. Last October, residents of the northwest Mesa community thought they had defeated a controversial multifamily development after raising an outcry at a zoning board hearing. The board’s October “no” vote looked like a rare victory for neighborhoods opposing...
scottsdaleairpark.com
Patient Alternative Relief Center: Scottsdale’s only wholesale marijuana cultivation site may triple in size
Scottsdale’s only marijuana cultivation site could soon more than triple in size. The Scottsdale Planning Commission voted 6-1 July 13 to recommend the city council approve a conditional use permit application to allow cultivation of marijuana plants for the Patient Alternative Relief Center at 7640 E. Gelding Drive. If...
azbigmedia.com
Top 10 economic development wins for Pinal County
Experts say rising land prices in Maricopa County have forced some companies to look elsewhere, making Pinal County a hot spot for economic development over the last few years. Here are 10 of the biggest economic development wins for Pinal County. : Could Pinal County become the Detroit of electric...
kjzz.org
Valley's big dig: Getting ahead of Broadway Curve improvements
As perhaps the most recognizable junction in Arizona, it seems everyone knows the Broadway Curve. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Julie Gadsby has gotten to know it all too well. She is the construction manager for the massive $776 million improvement project surrounding the curve. “For anyone who has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arizonasuntimes.com
Only 5,360 Votes Counted in Arizona Primary Wednesday, Kari Lake Still Leads
With more than 100,000 votes yet to be counted, Kari Lake still leads the Republican gubernatorial primary against opponent Karrin Taylor Robson. Only 5,360 votes were counted Wednesday, the day after the primary election. Lake currently leads by a margin of 46.2 percent to 44.4 percent. Some of those outstanding...
Report: 40% of people in the Phoenix area say they're struggling to pay bills
PHOENIX — According to a US Census Bureau Pulse survey, 40% of the people they’ve asked in the Phoenix metro area are now struggling to pay their usual household expenses. That’s up from 28% this time last year. Having a harder time. Rita Bailey is spending her...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Taxpayers on hook for $1M in lawyer fees
Arizona taxpayers must pick up the tab for attorneys hired by Republican lawmakers who successfully killed a 2020 voter-approved plan to tax the state’s most wealthy to fund education. In a new ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah said Arizona law entitles the lawyers hired by Senate...
Maricopa County Attorney sends cease and desist letter to candidate
The Maricopa County Attorney has sent a cease and desist letter to county supervisor candidate Gail Golec after she reportedly sent a tweet asking voters to steal pens provided at voting locations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria after strong monsoon storm
GLENDALE, Ariz. - No one was injured after a roof collapsed inside a Bashas' grocery store in Peoria early Thursday morning. Firefighters went to the store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird in response to reports of a gas leak. When they arrived, they found that the back portion of the...
KTAR.com
Kari Lake captures Republican nomination for Arizona governor race
PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros
The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
12news.com
Storms impacting portions of northern Arizona; Valley quiet after early morning rain
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Monsoon storms drenched the Phoenix metro area early Thursday morning, causing utility companies, transportation officials and meteorologists to scramble. Storms will continue Thursday with severe weather expected in Flagstaff, Prescott and Kingman through the afternoon and evening.
Arizona’s Arpaio tries to become suburban mayor after losses
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, is attempting another political comeback as he runs for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived more than two decades. The stakes for...
arizonasuntimes.com
Investigation Finds, Names the Maricopa County Elections Employee on Video Removing 2020 Election Files from Servers
The Arizona Senate-ordered independent Maricopa County ballot audit of the 2020 presidential election revealed questionable findings, including a Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) employee captured on video deleting – or what officials stated later was archiving – hundreds of thousands of files from an election server the day before that server was to be turned over to the audit. Investigative journalist Lara Logan and technology expert Matt Van Bibber stated at a recent election security forum hosted by We the People AZ Alliance that the employee has been identified, along with a couple of his co-workers who allowed him access into the election server room.
Phoenix New Times
Snared: How a South Phoenix Kid Got 16 Years in the Slammer for One Ounce of Weed
There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.
12news.com
Latest updates on the tight GOP race for Arizona governor
The GOP race for Arizona governor remains close between Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson. A ballot drop in Maricopa County is expected Wednesday evening.
Buyer beware: 18 Valley residents claim to lose nearly $50,000 trying to buy used cars
MESA, Ariz. — Buying a new car can be exciting, but for 18 Valley residents, it turned into a nightmare after they said they lost nearly $50,000 in cash. All the victims used the same car salesman, a man identified in police records and lawsuits as Jorge Carlos Velarde Cruz.
Comments / 0